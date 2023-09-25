THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of THE SHARK IS BROKEN must end Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Sep. 25, 2023

Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, The Shark Is Broken, playing at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).  Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19, 2023.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster, JAWS. 

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film's lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn't sink them all.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of The Shark Is Broken are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug

THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and GFOUR Productions in association with Tulchin Bartner Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, LD Entertainment, No Guarantees, Jane Bergère, Richard Batchelder, Larry Magid, Theatre Tours International LTD, Shooting The Breeze, Cue To Cue Productions/Jamie deRoy, Marc Goldman/Richard & Claudia Beeny, Jill Lenhart/Yara Shoemaker Couture, Moellenberg/Hornos, Pinnacle Productions/Bill Hanney, and Jesse Singer/Matthew Levy.

For more information, visit TheSharkIsBroken.com




