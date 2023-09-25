Writers Guild of America Reaches 'Tentative Agreement' to End Strike

This deal comes after a nearly-five-month-long strike.

Sep. 25, 2023

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement to end its strike, Deadline reports. This deal comes after a nearly-five-month-long strike. Pending a vote, WGA is still on strike, but all picketing is hereby suspended.

The WGA and the AMPTP released a joint statement saying, "The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement."

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the WGA told its members in a release.

While details of the agreement have yet to be released, they will be revealed before the membership ratification votes take place. The next step, voting by the WGA negotiating committee, is set to take place on Tuesday, September 26. 

Another vote by the respective board and council could allow writers to return to work. However, the guild has requested that their members not return to work until SAG-AFTRA also had a new agreement with the AMPTP.

Late-night comedy shows and daytime talk shows will be able to return to air almost immediately following ratification becaues SAG-AFTRA’s strike doesn’t include them as struck productions. 

Read the original story on Deadline.

 The 2023 WGA strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements. 



