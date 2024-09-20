Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 20, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

OH, MARY! Extends Through January 2025

by Stephi Wild

Following five record-breaking weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, the producers of Oh, Mary! announced that Cole Escola's hit comedy has extended through January 19, 2025. . (more...)

Danny Burstein Will Join Audra McDonald in GYPSY

by Nicole Rosky

Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein will star as “Herbie” opposite six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald “Rose” in GYPSY. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher Are the Next Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Nicole Rosky

Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher will soon join the off-Broadway cast of the hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors as 'Audrey' and 'Seymour' respectively. Check out all of the details about when they join the cast here!. (more...)

Virginia Rep Faces Permanent Closure Without Urgent $600K Support

by Joshua Wright

Virginia Repertory Theatre, Central Virginia’s largest professional theatre company, is facing an urgent financial crisis that could lead to its permanent closure. The theatre announced that unless it can raise $600,000 in the coming weeks, its current production of Stephen King’s Misery will be its last.. (more...)

WICKED Movie's Ozdust Ballroom Will Depict 'The Underbelly of Oz'

by Josh Sharpe

It's thrillifying! In a new in-depth piece, Wicked director Jon M. Chu has provided details about what viewers can expect from specific scenes in the upcoming movie, including 'Dancing Through Life' and the setting of the Ozdust Ballroom.. (more...)

Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer Will Lead PARADE On Tour

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has learned that Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer will lead the tour of Broadway revival of Parade as Leo and Lucille Frank, which will tour in 2025.. (more...)

Joaquina Kalukango, John Clay III & Rodd Cyrus Join RAGTIME at City Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members will be joining the Annual Gala Presentation Ragtime at New York City Center, including Joaquina Kalukango, John Clay III and more. Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Video: 'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos Making Broadway Debut Tonight in ALADDIN

by Josh Sharpe

The Golden Bachelorette is coming to Broadway! For one night only, Joan Vassos, who is currently appearing on the dating show on ABC, will be playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Ashley Park Shares Broadway Misconception

by Josh Sharpe

Ashley Park visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to discuss the newest season of Emily in Paris. On the show, she also shared a Broadway misconception she believed before making her first trip to New York in high school.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!