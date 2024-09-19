Video: Ashley Park Shares Broadway Misconception

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before making her Broadway debut in 2014, Ashley Park wasn't quite sure how the world of Broadway worked.

"For some reason in my mind, Broadway was a building, [not] like a district" the performer shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She told Meyers she believed this misconception through high school, despite dreams of being on a Broadway stage one day.

"I thought people took turns doing shows in one building. I didn't really think about it," Park laughed. She says she realized how much bigger Broadway was when she visited New York for the first time as a Make-A-Wish kid. She went on to live in the city for ten years, appearing in such shows as Mean Girls and The King and I.

On Wednesday, the actress visited the late-night show to discuss Season Four of Emily in Paris, which is now on Netflix. She talked about singing the original song "Beautiful Ruins," written by Freddy Wexler for her character, Mindy.

"It was my last scene that I got to shoot and... he (Wexler) was able to find lyrics that really enhanced the character's story and propelled that forward but really felt like it was coming from stuff that I was going through...it was a very special moment," Park explained. Watch the full interview now!

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC