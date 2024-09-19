News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 19, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley & More Will Star in CULT OF LOVE on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Leslye Headland’s CULT OF LOVE, directed by Trip Cullman, has just found its cast! The New York Premiere production of CULT OF LOVE will begin previews on November 20th and will officially open on December 12th at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out who will star in the production here!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Video: Hanging with the Broadway-Bound Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as the full company tells Richie Ridge more about what the exciting new musical is all about!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Video: How Beowulf Boritt Found Grover's Corners to Bring Back OUR TOWN
by Joey Mervis
Bringing Our Town back to Broadway is personal for Beowulf Boritt. The two-time Tony-winning scenic designer played the Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder's iconic play when he was a just a freshman in high school. Now, he's bringing the story to life again onstage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of New Musical, EMPIRE RECORDS
by Joey Mervis
Empire Records is raising the volume in Princeton, New Jersey! An all-star cast has come together for the debut of the new musical, based on the 1995 film, at the McCarter Theatre Center- just a short train ride from New York City. In this video, watch exclusive highlights from the show and behind the scenes interviews from the cast and creative team. . (more...

Exclusive: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Talk AGATHA ALL ALONG Ballad: 'It Is Both Map and Magic Spell'
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld sat down with Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez to discuss returning to the Marvel universe, working with Broadway legend Patti LuPone, and what they have in store for the stage.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

R.E.M. Beauty Unveils WICKED Movie Product Collection
by Josh Sharpe
Following days of teases from the official social media account, Ariana Grande and her brand r.e.m. beauty have unveiled the collection of Wicked-themed products to be released to coincide with the upcoming film.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Phillipa Soo, Lauryn Hill, & More Join Final Group of Voices for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' WARRIORS Album
by Josh Sharpe
The final group of voices has been unveiled for the star-studded cast of the concept album, WARRIORS including Ms. Lauryn Hill as Cyrus of Gramercy Riffs and the vocal cast of THE WARRIORS. . (more...

Leana Rae Concepcion to Replace Anna Zavelson in SPELLING BEE at the Kennedy Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Leana Rae Concepcion has joined the company of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as Marcy Park. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

LES MISERABLES National Tour Welcomes Lindsay Heather Pearce and More for Third Year
by A.A. Cristi
The LES MISÉRABLES National Tour announced its year 3 casting, featuring Lindsay Pearce as Fantine. The tour continues to bring the beloved musical to audiences across the country.. (more...)

Rob McClure Will Play Final Performance in MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour
by Stephi Wild
Two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure will say goodbye to the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire on October 13, 2024, after originating the role and earning a Tony nomination for his performance. He will have played over 400 performances with the show. (more...

Renee Fleming, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More Will Join Josh Groban For FIND YOUR LIGHT Benefit Concert
by Stephi Wild
Stars of music and theatre will take the stage alongside Josh Groban for The Find Your Light Foundation's annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education. The concert will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 in the famous Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Stephanie J. Block

Other birthdays on this date include:

Ramin Karimloo
Patrick Marber
Max Clayton 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I’m trying to follow, I am trying to lead,
I’m trying to find what is true."

- 13 the Musical







Videos