Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18th, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18th, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, September 18, 2023
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
|
What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
|
Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think?
|
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Words From The Wings: Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More!
by Stephi Wild
Words From the Wings brings fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! This time we're chatting with Jeigh Madjus from Here Lies Love! Jeigh told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves, and more.
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Nicole Rosky
The old friends of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends are getting ready for the West End! Check out photos from inside rehearsals here!. (more...)
Video: New Footage Shows Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Vaping at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance
by Stephi Wild
Further details are unfolding following Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver earlier this week. A new video shows Boebert vaping during the performance. Watch the video here.. (more...)
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set Malfunction
by A.A. Cristi
The Friday night audience of Sweeney Todd on Broadway attended a different sort of tale when an unspecified set malfunction prevented the massive production from proceeding as usual.
Video: Remembering Michael McGrath
by Nicole Rosky
Veteran actor Michael McGrath passed away at the age of 65. With these videos, we are remembering McGrath with highlights from some of his greatest onstage moments.. (more...)
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More
by Michael Major
The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, Winfrey the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.. (more...)
Nina Arianda
Nina Arianda won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as Vanda Jordan in Venus in Fur, and she was nominated for the 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for portraying Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday. She stars in Amazon Studios legal series Goliath and starred in the biographical film Stan & Ollie as Stan Laurel's wife Ida. She starred in the Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Tales From Red Vienna in 2014. She has appeared in several films including Win Win, Tower Heist, Midnight in Paris, Rob the Mob, and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. She was cast in January 2015 for Hannibal season 3 as Molly, the wife of Will Graham opposite Hugh Dancy. Arianda starred in Fool for Love at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in July 2014 with Sam Rockwell, directed by Daniel Aukin. Arianda and Rockwell reprised their roles on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in 2015. Arianda played Agnes Stark in the film Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) and appeared in the film Stan & Ollie (2018) as Ida Kitaeva, the wife of comedian Stan Laurel. Arianda co-starred in all four seasons of the series Goliath from 2016 - 2021, as well as in the third and fourth seasons of Billions. In 2019, she appeared with Sam Rockwell in the Clint Eastwood film Richard Jewell.
Other birthdays on this date include:
James Gandolfini
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Barrett Foa
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Forget regret or life is yours to miss."
- Rent
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You