Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 18th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18th, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 18th, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, September 18, 2023
- Harmony begins previews on Broadway
- Broadway for Biden fundraiser
- Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors opens at New World Stages

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Merrily We Roll Along begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- National tour cast of The Girl From the North Country meets the press

What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, running for 16 weeks only. What do you need to know until then? Find out here!

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think?
by Review Roundups
Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opened September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.. (more...)

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
by A.A. Cristi
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award-winning actor Michael McGrath.. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More!
by Stephi Wild
Words From the Wings brings fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! This time we're chatting with Jeigh Madjus from Here Lies Love! Jeigh told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves, and more.

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Nicole Rosky
The old friends of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends are getting ready for the West End! Check out photos from inside rehearsals here!. (more...

Video: New Footage Shows Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Vaping at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance
by Stephi Wild
Further details are unfolding following Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver earlier this week. A new video shows Boebert vaping during the performance. Watch the video here.. (more...

SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set Malfunction
by A.A. Cristi
The Friday night audience of Sweeney Todd on Broadway attended a different sort of tale when an unspecified set malfunction prevented the massive production from proceeding as usual.

Video: Remembering Michael McGrath
by Nicole Rosky
Veteran actor Michael McGrath passed away at the age of 65. With these videos, we are remembering McGrath with highlights from some of his greatest onstage moments.. (more...)

Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More
by Michael Major
The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, Winfrey the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.. (more...)

Nina Arianda

Nina Arianda won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as Vanda Jordan in Venus in Fur, and she was nominated for the 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for portraying Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday. She stars in Amazon Studios legal series Goliath and starred in the biographical film Stan & Ollie as Stan Laurel's wife Ida. She starred in the Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Tales From Red Vienna in 2014. She has appeared in several films including Win Win, Tower Heist, Midnight in Paris, Rob the Mob, and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. She was cast in January 2015 for Hannibal season 3 as Molly, the wife of Will Graham opposite Hugh Dancy. Arianda starred in Fool for Love at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in July 2014 with Sam Rockwell, directed by Daniel Aukin. Arianda and Rockwell reprised their roles on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in 2015. Arianda played Agnes Stark in the film Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) and appeared in the film Stan & Ollie (2018) as Ida Kitaeva, the wife of comedian Stan Laurel. Arianda co-starred in all four seasons of the series Goliath from 2016 - 2021, as well as in the third and fourth seasons of Billions. In 2019, she appeared with Sam Rockwell in the Clint Eastwood film Richard Jewell.

Other birthdays on this date include:

James Gandolfini
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Barrett Foa 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Forget regret or life is yours to miss."

- Rent


