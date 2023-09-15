Video: Remembering Michael McGrath

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last night, veteran actor Michael McGrath passed away at the age of 65. McGrath received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It. For originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python's Spamalot, he received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations.

Below, we are remembering McGrath with highlights from some of his greatest onstage moments.

Theater Talk remembers McGrath with highlights from Nice Work If You Can Get It:

Michael accepts his Tony Award in 2012 for Nice Work If You Can Get It:

McGrath chats about his history with Roundabout Theatre Company:

Michael performs opposite Peter Gallagher and Mark Linn-Baker in On the Twentieth Century:

Michael appears with Jane Krakowski in She Loves Me: