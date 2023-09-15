Video: Remembering Michael McGrath

The Tony winner died in his New Jersey home on September 14, 2023.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last night, veteran actor Michael McGrath passed away at the age of 65. McGrath received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It. For originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python's Spamalot, he received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations.
Below, we are remembering McGrath with highlights from some of his greatest onstage moments.
Videos
