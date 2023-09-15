Video: New Footage Shows Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Vaping at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Further details are unfolding following Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver earlier this week. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Boebert and a guest were asked to leave due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording.

Boebert had previously denied vaping in the audience, but a new video has emerged, proving otherwise. The footage also shows Boebert taking flash photographs during the performance and dancing in her seat.

The video was obtained by Marshall 9 News, and was posted on social media platform X. Watch below:

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

An usher from the performance had previously shared his experience with the disruptive patrons in the report, stating, “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

The incident then continued in the lobby, with the pair allegedly refusing to leave while berating house staff. Denver Police arrived at the scene and remained in the lobby of the Buell until Boebert and the guest left.

Read the original story on BroadwayWorld.