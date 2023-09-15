Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of veteran actor Michael McGrath, who passed away on Thursday Sept 14th at his home in Bloomfield, NJ. He was 65 years old.

Michael McGrath received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Cookie McGee in Nice Work If You Can Get It. For originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python's Spamalot, he received Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations.

McGrath originated the role of Mr. Simmons in Memphis (Broadway, 2009). He has been an ensemble member and understudy for many shows, including My Favorite Year, Swinging on a Star and Little Me. He has appeared in the musicals Anything Goes as Moonface Martin and in Wonderful Town.

His Off-Broadway credits include New York City Center Encores: Du Barry was a Lady, and Stephen Sondheim's Follies.

In 2017, he starred as Ralph Kramden in the musical stage adaptation of the classic sitcom, The Honeymooners. On television, McGrath was best known as the announcer and sidekick on The Martin Short Show.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, actress Toni Di Buono and daughter, actress Katie Claire McGrath. We’ll see you on the Bright Side of Life Patsy.