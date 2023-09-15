What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Days of Wine and Roses will open on Broadway on January 28, 2024.

Sep. 15, 2023

What We Know So Far About DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Days of Wine and Roses is set to transfer to Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, who led the production off-Broadway earlier this year. Running for 16 weeks only, performances will begin on January 6, 2024 at Studio 54. What do you need to know until then?

Days of Wine and Roses is adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay. The film was directed by  Blake Edwards and produced by Martin Manulis, with music by Henry Mancini, and features Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick, Charles Bickford and Jack Klugman. 

An Academy Award went to the film's theme music, composed by Mancini with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. The film received four other Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress. In 2018, Days of Wine and Roses was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

The new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.

The musical premiered at at Atlantic Theater Company, where its sold out run concluded in July 2023. From the moment the show was announced on January 20, the engagement became the fastest selling production in Atlantic Theater Company’s history.

Check out what the critics had to say.

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James will again star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

The off-Broadway production also featured Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

Additional Broadway casting will be announced soon.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Days of Wine and Roses is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.



