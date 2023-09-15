Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think?

The show opened September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 3 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think?

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opened September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. 

From the co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” comes a one woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present spectre of death. Rachel Bloom's new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it's 2019! 

Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre after playing sold out engagements in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design).

Read the reviews below!

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think? Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: The songs are the highlights here. Bloom is especially good at puncturing emotion with surreal detail, as when she sings the tender “Lullaby for a Newborn,” then reminds us she had been cradling her bottle of water swathed in a towel. More than blunt language — a tool that loses its sharpness with use — this absurdist vein effectively draws laughs, but it also underscores the show’s real subject: the often cruel arbitrariness of life.

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think? Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Seen that way, resisting Death’s demands is also about resisting letting the trauma plot overtake your own comedic style just for the sake of dramatic heft. On the one hand, I did side with Death, in that, though it may be cruel to the performer, for real catharsis to arrive you want something blunter and more exposed than this. On the other hand, Bloom is so good in her default mode, with a glint in her eye and dozens of curse words in her mouth, that she wins you over to her helter-skelter view of the world. She wins Death himself over too, or at least manages to get him to sing along with her about the cum trees.

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think? Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: And yet, still, at the end, Bloom does make us laugh. But there is no easy reconciliation with Death; what we finally see, what Bloom finally imagines, is an uneasy tango to that “cum tree” song. The living, Bloom astutely concludes, don’t have a choice. Sorry for the downer, she intimates, but jokes can’t and don’t help. We must all live with Death.

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think? Sandy MacDonald, New York Stage Review: Subsequent songs – nonspecifically credited to a quartet of composers including Suffs’ Shaina Taub – show off Bloom’s genuine gifts as a singer. “Lullaby for a Newborn,” with its panic-stricken extrapolations – her daughter came into a an already topsy-turvy world with complications – is a heart-wrencher. Hull, as the outcast Death, gets to deliver the parody/critique “I Feel Just Like Dear Evan Hansen.” The pinnacle, though, is Bloom’s scatological takedown of a soppy kitsch mythos known as “the rainbow bridge.”

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think? David Finkle, New York Stage Review: And so here it is, but is it the right show? To that blunt query, Bloom’s audience, whom she addressed as Boomers, would shout a resounding yes and, at curtain, would standingly ovate. As for me, not a Boomer, I have to say no. I’d go farther than declaring merely that it’s not my cup of tea. I contend that the unapologetically aggressive Bloom – an obviously intelligent and extremely proficient presence in glittering pants suit and gold high heels – has the wherewithal to put together 85 intermissionless minutes that deal more movingly with death while remaining just as risible.

Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW; What Did the Critics Think?
Average Rating: 74.0%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set For PASSING at the Park Theatre Photo
Cast Set For PASSING at the Park Theatre

Want the Moon Theatre will make its Park Theatre debut with their heartfelt and insightful family drama Passing. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring here!

2
Video: Jenna Russell Sings Rain On Me From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Photo
Video: Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS

Jenna Russell sings 'Rain On Me' in an all new performance from Flowers For Mrs Harris. Check out the video here!

3
The University of Chichester Launches Innovative Musical Theatre Masters Degree Photo
The University of Chichester Launches Innovative Musical Theatre Masters Degree

The University of Chichester has launched a new postgraduate Masters course in Musical Theatre, the first gender non-conforming course in the UK, and with opportunities to learn from some of the best and brightest minds currently practising in the industry.

4
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal Photo
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

As rehearsals begin this week for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions production of the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi award-winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the complete cast and creative team are announced. Find out who is appearing in the production here!

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: A24's Movie Musical DICKS: THE MUSICAL, Starring Nathan Lane and More!Review Roundup: A24's Movie Musical DICKS: THE MUSICAL, Starring Nathan Lane and More!
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTROReview Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
Review Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte TheaterReview Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater
Review Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit PlayhouseReview Roundup: THE DA VINCI CODE Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You