Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 12, 2024
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, September 12
The Roommate opens on Broadway
Friday, September 13
Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway

Video: New WICKED Movie Trailer Spotlights Ariana Grande's 'Glinda the Good'
by A.A. Cristi
See all new clips of Ariana as Glinda and get your first taste of her renditon of 'Popular' in the video! 



 

Video: Inside the Reveal of the Newly Restored Majestic Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out footage of the reopening of the newly-restored Majestic Theatre!. (more...)



 

Photos: The Cast of THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Performances begin this week for Marla Mindelle's brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree. The show's cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look Inside the Newly-Restored Majestic Theatre
by Stephi Wild
 The Shubert Organization hosted a reveal of the newly restored Majestic Theatre  on Monday, September 9 after a 16-month restoration process. Check out photos of the newly restored theatre here!. (more...)

Meet the Cast of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA, Now In Previews On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Hills of California has officially begun previews on Broadway! Meet the cast of The Hills of California here!. (more...

 Denzel Washington Reveals Next August Wilson Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
In a new interview, producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black shed some light on their ambitions to adapt the whole of Wilson's American Century Cycle. With three already under their belts, they revealed the next play making the jump from stage to screen.. (more...)

Brendan Fraser to Star in Samuel D. Hunter's GRANGEVILLE at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre will present Samuel D. Hunter’s Grangeville, a Signature-commissioned world premiere directed by Jack Serio starring Brendan Fraser and more.. (more...

Video: Watch Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Sing WEST SIDE STORY In Throwback VMAs Promo
by Michael Major
In honor of the Video Music Awards airing tonight on MTV, rewatch the West Side Story-themed promos for the award show from 2009, featuring Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the promotional videos feature new lyrics to 'Tonight' from West Side Story. Watch the videos now!. (more...

Jennifer Hudson

Other birthdays on this date include:
Emmy Rossum
Alfie Allen
Jennifer Nettles
Hans Zimmer

