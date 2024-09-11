Video: Inside the Reveal of the Newly Restored Majestic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shubert Organization hosted a reveal of the newly restored Majestic Theatre on Monday, September 9 after a 16-month restoration process. Originally built in 1927, the Majestic Theatre has officially reopened with the help of its first tenant in the new space, Broadway’s upcoming revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald, beginning previews this November.

Guests were invited on stage to experience the original orchestrations from Gypsy with a 26-piece orchestra, which have not been heard live in nearly 60 years. Following the presentation, which included welcome remarks from Robert E. Wankel (Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization), six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, guests were invited to explore the theatre to take in the renovations up close.

McDonald shared, "I am unbelievably thrilled that we are here at the Majestic. When I made my Broadway debut across the street at the St. James Theatre in The Secret Garden 500 years ago, The Phantom of the Opera was already ensconced in the theatre here. So, this is the first time I have, along with probably many of you, seen it in its original glorious form." Watch the full video!

The Majestic Theatre has housed a series of notable productions through the years including Carousel (1945), South Pacific (1949), The Music Man (1957), Camelot (1960), A Little Night Music (1973), and The Wiz (1975-1977), ahead of housing the longest running production on Broadway from 1988 to 2023, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

