Photos: First Look Inside the Newly-Restored Majestic Theatre

The Shubert Organization hosted a reveal of the newly restored Majestic Theatre on Monday, September 9 after a 16-month restoration process. Originally built in 1927, the Majestic Theatre has officially reopened with the help of its first tenant in the new space, Broadway’s upcoming revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald, beginning previews this November. Below, check out photos of the newly restored theatre!

BroadwayWorld attended the re-opening ceremony and you can check out our photos here!

Guests were invited on stage to experience the original orchestrations from Gypsy with a 26-piece orchestra, which have not been heard live in nearly 60 years. Following the presentation, which included welcome remarks from Robert E. Wankel (Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization), six-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, guests were invited to explore the theatre to take in the renovations up close.

“It’s an auspicious day for this 97-year-old theatre, as we welcome friends and family to view the Majestic as it was meant to be seen. Both the Majestic’s restoration and this revival of Gypsy speak to the importance of Broadway and the Broadway Theatre District in the cultural fabric of NYC, America, and the entire world,” said Wankel in his remarks at the event.

The Majestic Theatre was originally built in 1927 by the Chanin Brothers, as part of a three-theatre complex that also included the Royale, now the Jacobs, and the Theatre Masque, now the Golden. The building was sold to the Shubert brothers in 1930.

The Majestic Theatre has undergone historic refurbishments, including the construction of a completely new stage floor. The theatre underwent a full overhaul of the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and sprinkler systems, in addition to new HVAC for the entire theatre. Since the start of the record-breaking run of The Phantom of the Opera, with its well-known chandelier, the original Majestic chandelier has not been seen; it has undergone its own restoration and is now back in its proper location to be seen by the public again after 35 years.

Other improvements include newly expanded restroom spaces for theatre patrons, as well as three brand new concession stands. Cosmetic renovations included detailed plaster restoration, a four-process, $3 million paint job, and new wallpaper that matches the appearance of the first box archway in the auditorium. The dressing rooms have also been fully renovated with brand new materials. The exterior has been brightened, with a restored marquee awning and new digital signage replacing the previous materials.

The Majestic Theatre has housed a series of notable productions through the years including Carousel (1945), South Pacific (1949), The Music Man (1957), Camelot (1960), A Little Night Music (1973), and The Wiz (1975-1977), ahead of housing the longest running production on Broadway from 1988 to 2023, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.