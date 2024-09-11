Video: Watch Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Sing WEST SIDE STORY In Throwback VMAs Promo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the Video Music Awards airing tonight on MTV, rewatch the West Side Story-themed promos for the award show from 2009, featuring Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and more.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the first draft of new lyrics to "Tonight" from West Side Story for the ad campaign, each artist ended up rewriting theirs, except for Swift. The "Cruel Summer" singer belts out Maria's verse in the song, with the lyrics instead being about attending the award show.

The night ended up being a prominent one in Swift's career, when Kanye West jumped onstage as she accepting a trophy, insisting that Beyoncé was the more deserving winner.

Watch Taylor Swift sing a VMAs remix of "Tonight" from West Side Story here:

Also featured in the promo was Katy Perry, who will be receiving the Vanguard Award on tonight's VMAs. The "Teenage Dream" songstress sings Anita's verse in the song, while she cuts hedges on a New York City rooftop.

A special behind-the-scenes video shows that Perry wanted to sing Maria's portion of the song, but was later told that she might relate to Anita more.

"I play Anita, although I know I should be playing Natalie Wood, Taylor Swift, because I've got the big eyes and the brown hair! But everyone keeps telling me that Anita is hotter, cooler, sluttier, so I relate to that," Perry joked.

Perry previously told BroadwayWorld that, while she's unsure if she could ever handle eight shows a week onstage, she sees composing a Broadway musical in her future.

"I always see a show when I'm in New York City. I do like being in the audience," she said in 2022. "Now would I write and create a show? Most definitely. That's probably going to be in my future. Not my near future, but I have the thought and the dream to probably do some stuff like that. Will I star in it? Oh, I don't know. But if it's coming from my brain, it will definitely be interesting."

Perry will be diving back into the classic songs that have built her career, while also playing new music, during a performance that is expected to last over 10 minutes tonight. She will then accept the lifetime achievement Vanguard Award.

Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the awards show air tonight, September 11, at 8:00 ET on MTV. Other performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, and more. Find out everything you need to know about the program here.

The complete VMA Side Story promo also featured Ne-Yo, Russell Brand, and more. Watch the complete video here: