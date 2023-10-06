Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 6, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 6, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL

by Stephi Wild

Hello, gorgeous! All new photos and video footage have been released from the North American Tour of Funny Girl. Check them out here!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

by Opening Night

It's been a big week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where MTC just celebrated opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can go inside the festivities with Richard Ridge in the video below!

Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong is opening on Friday, October 6 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Get a first look at photos and video!

Nick Fradiani Will Take Over as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Stephi Wild

“American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. (more...)

Filmed Stage Production of SWEENEY TODD Will Air on TCM

by Stephi Wild

The 1982 filmed stage production of Sweeney Todd will be shown on TCM this month, just in time for spooky season! (more...)

Police Issue Statement Following Protest That Interrupted LES MISERABLES in London

by Stephi Wild

Police have issued a statement following the interruption of a recent performance of Les Miserables in London.. (more...)

Tony Yazbeck Will Direct Reading of STAGE FRIGHT Starring Debra Messing, Betsy Wolfe, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Tony Yazbeck will direct the industry presentation of Stage Fright, a new comedy by Jed Seidel on October 6, 2023. Learn more about the reading here! (more...)

Scott Bakula, Hannah Cruz, Ben Levi Ross & More to Star in World Premiere of THE CONNECTOR Featuring Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Scott Bakula will star Off-Broadway in the world premiere musical The Connector, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, featuring music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.. (more...)

BroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Discover how BroadwayHD and NBCUniversal have teamed up to bring the excitement of live theater to your streaming devices. Find out how you can now enjoy the best Broadway shows from the comfort of your home, anytime and anywhere.. (more...)

Video: Tony Winner Glynis Johns Reflects on Her Career on Her 100th Birthday

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award winning stage and screen actor Glynis Johns is celebrating her 100th birthday today, October 5. In a new segment on ABC 7 she reflects on her career amidst this important birthday milestone. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw is a 2023 Tony Award-winner for his choreography for Some Like It Hot, which he also directed. Casey Nicholaw is also currently represented on Broadway by Disney's Aladdin and the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Book of Mormon. His other Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten!, Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone, Monty Python's Spamalot.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Ali Ewoldt

Michael Arden

Richard Maltby, Jr.



