BroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live Musicals

Productions include The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and more.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

BroadwayHD has made a deal with NBCUniversal for U.S. streaming rights to their multiple Emmy®-winning and nominated “Live” musical productions. Subscribers will have access to critically acclaimed, audience favorite productions such as Hairspray Live!, The Sound of Music Live!, and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. In addition, as previously announced, BroadwayHD will exclusively premiere The Prince of Egypt: The Musical in the U.S. beginning November 15. BroadwayHD will also be releasing upgraded versions of its popular streaming apps, which will feature improved user interface, navigation, and a more robust categorization of its content and related information. The on-demand digital streaming media company, which records and distributes live theatrical productions through its platform, will also make the app available for the first time on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and those operating Google’s Android TV System.

 

“We developed BroadwayHD to bring the magic of theatre into the homes of fellow theatre lovers,” explained Stewart F. Lane, President & Co-Founder, BroadwayHD. “I couldn’t be more excited about the continued growth of BroadwayHD and for NBCUniversal’s faith in us to bring their broadcast musical productions to a wider audience.”

 

Added Bonnie Comley, Co-President and Founder, BroadwayHD, “Audiences are really embracing the idea of watching theatrical productions from past and present in the comfort of their own homes. Maybe they want to watch a different cast interpret a favorite show, or share a classic stage moment with their family, NBCUniversal’s brilliant and beautiful live productions are an exciting addition to the BroadwayHD library.”

 

BroadwayHD’s deal with NBCUniversal will provide its subscribers with access to Emmy® Award-winning and nominated programs with such celebrated performers as Sara Bareilles, Dove Cameron, Brian d'Arcy James, Harvey Fierstein, Sutton Foster, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Norm Lewis, Martin Short, and many others. The fall 2023 lineup includes:

September 1                

The Wiz Live! (2015)

October 1                    

Hairspray Live! (2016)

October 15                    

Shrek the Musical (2013)

November 1                  

The Sound of Music Live! (2013)

November 15                

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical (2023)

December 1                  

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (2018)

 

The expansion of BroadwayHD will see upgraded versions of its existing apps on iOS (Mobile and AppleTV), Roku, Amazon Firestick, and Android, with the app newly available on Samsung, LG, and Android Smart TVs. Users who are familiar with BroadwayHD can expect a user-friendly, industry leading streaming experience. The new features will make it easy for users to start, fast forward, and resume playing content on any platform. Users will be able to find related content, learn more about the casts and creative teams, and discover new titles and artists with ease.

 

Customers who wish to dive into the BroadwayHD experience now can do so for only $11.99 per month or $129.99 for the year by visiting https://www.broadwayhd.com/. With the multiple upgrades and additional content, prices are expected to increase later this year, but the current rates can be locked in now and current subscribers will not be subject to the increase.

 

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

Launched in 2015 by Tony-award winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD specializes in bringing the best of live theater via streaming to audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Backed by years of experience in the industry, the team at BroadwayHD has a true understanding of how to film live theater, seamlessly capturing the thrill of live performances and bringing it from stage to screen. The platform was the first to live stream a Broadway musical with She Loves Me, earning itself a Guinness World Record in 2016. From their first celebrated production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, to their 2022 production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy starring Billy Crystal, BroadwayHD has cemented itself as the go-to destination for filmed stage productions. BroadwayHD's library currently contains hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals that theater fans can access 24/7 on their computers, phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

 


 



