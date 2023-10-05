Video: Tony Winner Glynis Johns Reflects on Her Career on Her 100th Birthday

Tony Award winning stage and screen actor Glynis Johns is celebrating her 100th birthday today, October 5. In a new segment on ABC 7 she reflects on her career amidst this important birthday milestone.

"I got applause for that. I loved doing it. I felt it," John said of her Tony-winning role in A Little Night Music.

Watch the interview below!

Glynis Johns (born 5 October 1923) is a retired Welsh stage, television and film actress, dancer, pianist, and singer. She is best known for creating the role of Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award, and for playing Winifred Banks in Walt Disney's musical motion picture box office smash Mary Poppins. THEATRE. Broadway: 1956 Major Barbara (title role), 1963 Too True to Be Good, 1973 A Little Night Music (Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), 1989-1990 The Circle.