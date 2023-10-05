Police Issue Statement Following Protest That Interrupted LES MISERABLES in London

Police have issued a statement following the interruption of a recent performance of Les Miserables in London. As BroadwayWorld reported last night, five Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested after storming the stage at the October 4 evening performance.

During the performance of the song, 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' the protesters invaded the stage while unveiling banners displaying anti-fossil fuel messaging. The group then locked themselves to the stage, forcing theatre staff to evacuate the space. The audience was asked to leave, and the performance was unable to continue.

Now, police have appealed for additional footage of the protest, which was captured and posted to social media, Sky News reports.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Chris Rudd said, "Many of those in the audience will have travelled significant distances, having purchased tickets months in advance, and it is unacceptable that demonstrators have targeted a specific group of people in order to ruin what should have been a special night out.

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media, but ask anyone with additional footage to get in touch as this will help us bring those responsible to account."

