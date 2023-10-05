Filmed Stage Production of SWEENEY TODD Will Air on TCM

The production, starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn will air on October 28 at 12pm ET. 

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Filmed Stage Production of SWEENEY TODD Will Air on TCM

The 1982 filmed stage production of Sweeney Todd will be shown on TCM this month, just in time for spooky season! The production, starring Angela Lansbury and George Hearn will air on October 28 at 12pm ET. 

Learn more here.

This version of Sweeney Todd was taped during the Los Angeles engagement and broadcast on The Entertainment Channel on September 12, 1982. The performance was later repeated on Showtime and PBS (the latter as part of its Great Performances series). It was then released on home video through Turner Home Entertainment, and on DVD from Warner Home Video.

The taped production was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards in 1985, winning three including Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program (for George Hearn).

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a 1979 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1970 play Sweeney Todd by Christopher Bond

Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End in 1980. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best New Musical. It has been revived in many productions as well as inspired a film adaptation.



