Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong is opening on Friday, October 6 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

Producers Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams, Liz Curtis, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae) present A Wonderful World at the Saenger Theatre (1111 Canal Street) in New Orleans, LA from October 1-8, 2023 and Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph Street) in Chicago, IL from October 12-29, 2023, prior to Broadway.

A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award winner and American icon Louis Armstrong from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life. Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) stars as Armstrong. His wives are played by Ta’Rea Campbell (Philip tour of Hamilton, Broadway: The Lion King, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin, Brennyn Lark (Broadway: Six, Les Misérables) as Alpha Smith and Khalifa White (Broadway: Caroline, or Change, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Parker.

Ta'Rea Campbell with Khalifa White and Jennie Harney-Fleming