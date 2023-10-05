Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL

Hello, gorgeous! All new photos and video footage have been released from the North American Tour of Funny Girl, featuring Grammy® Award-winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and starring Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice.

Check out the photos and video below!

Learn more about the tour and check out the full tour route here.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

The FUNNY GIRL tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor and Assistant Stage Manager Mariah Young. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Video Credit: HMS Media

Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon

Melissa Manchester, Katerina McCrimmon

Company

Jackson Grove, Katerina McCrimmon, Rodney Thompson

Melissa Manchester, Izaiah Montaque Harris

Katerina McCrimmon, Stephen Mark Lukas

Izaiah Montaque Harris

Katerina McCrimmon, Izaiah Montaque Harris

Company



