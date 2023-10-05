Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL

The tour is now underway! Catch the show in a city near you!

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Hello, gorgeous! All new photos and video footage have been released from the North American Tour of Funny Girl, featuring Grammy® Award-winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and starring Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice.

Check out the photos and video below!

Learn more about the tour and check out the full tour route here.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

The FUNNY GIRL tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor and Assistant Stage Manager Mariah Young. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Video Credit: HMS Media

Funny Girl
Katerina McCrimmon

Funny Girl
Katerina McCrimmon

Funny Girl
Melissa Manchester, Katerina McCrimmon

Funny Girl
Company

Funny Girl
Jackson Grove, Katerina McCrimmon, Rodney Thompson

Funny Girl
Melissa Manchester, Izaiah Montaque Harris

Funny Girl
Katerina McCrimmon, Stephen Mark Lukas

Funny Girl
Izaiah Montaque Harris

Funny Girl
Katerina McCrimmon, Izaiah Montaque Harris

Funny Girl
Company







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour

The National Tour of Funny Girl launched in September in Providence, Rhode Island. Read the reviews for Funny Girl here!

2
Video: FUNNY GIRL Tours Katerina McCrimmon Sings Don’t Rain On My Parade Photo
Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don’t Rain On My Parade'

We have your first listen to Katerina McCrimmon singing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from Funny Girl. McCrimmon will lead the upcoming North American tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. Check out the video here!

3
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

Discover the full cast and tour dates for the highly anticipated FUNNY GIRL North American Tour. Don't miss out on this exciting production of the beloved musical.

4
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon is set to lead the national tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. Get to know the new leading lady with videos of some of her past performances in school and beyond.

More Hot Stories For You

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' SeriesHERE LIES LOVE Announces Post-Show 'People Power Disco Hour' Series
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 BelowArielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil ProtestersVideo: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters
Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their HomePhotos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You