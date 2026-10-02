Meet the Moms of Broadway’s SCHMIGADOON!: See Sweet Family Photos

For any parent on Broadway, juggling personal life with professional obligations could be a lot of work — but it is also incredibly rewarding.

“It takes planning and support,” Schmigadoon! actress Afra Hines exclusively tells BroadwayWorld. “There is a lot of scheduling childcare, and literally running out of the theater some days to make it home to release the babysitter.”

“It feels like a giant puzzle with lots of moving pieces,” she explains, adding that she tries to protect time with her daughter by “making sure that we do something together on the days that Schmigadoon! is dark” and “having Mommy-Daughter days when we can.”

Fellow actress Shina Ann Morris adds, “I’m sure I’m not the first and only to share that it is a constant sprint to spend as much time as possible with my daughter before running to the show every day. I’m grateful to have a partner (and shoutout to Broadway Babysitters!) that make it possible when Cece’s not in daycare.”

Get to know more about the moms of Broadway’s Schmigadoon! below.

“As my kid has gotten older, I find great satisfaction in the fact they do seem to appreciate my work,” Ann Harada tells BroadwayWorld. “They are both a cheerleader and a critic.”

“They know better than to give me notes on my performance but have no problem criticizing the play,” the actress, who plays Florence Menlove, adds. “I am delighted that they seem to care about seeing new shows and are enthusiastic about being a fan. They helped out at the Schmigadoon! booth at the Flea Market this year, and it was very meaningful for me.”

Shina Ann Morris tell BroadwayWorld that daughter Celestia, 4, has now been backstage at three Broadway theaters: when she was performing in Spamalot, Pirates! The Penzance Musical and now Schmigadoon!.

“When she came backstage for Schmigadoon!, literally every department had a treat for her,” Morris says. “I think she now assumes it’s trick-or-treating at the theatre. We gotta be careful now!”

“I hope Celestia sees how much fun and silliness was had at work, while still taking my job seriously, not taking myself seriously,” Morris, who plays Meg in Schmigaddon!, adds. “I hope she understands that there’s seasons of life that I’ll have with no work and hopefully some where I’ll get to have a lot of work, and while that’s happening, she’ll get to visit lots of creative people and see lots of behind the scenes.”

Afra Hines says her daughter Loretta attended the invited dress rehearsal of Schmigadoon!, and it was the “first time that she was old enough to really enjoy a big Broadway musical.”

“She's beginning to understand what Mom does and be able to talk about it, which is so fun for me,” Hines, who plays Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, tells BroadwayWorld. “Loretta loves coming backstage and seeing my dressing room station and seeing all the props, and the cast has been so warm and welcoming to her. It's been really lovely.”

“I hope she's proud of me and the work I do, and I hope she is inspired to be brave about her dreams and goals,” the actress adds. “I hope she dreams big.”

Kaleigh Cronin, who played Helen Pritt in the musical, is the newest mom in the Schmigadoon! family. She gave birth to Charlie Joseph De Simini on August 1.

“Every day I'm pinching myself, like, ‘Is this real?’” she previously told BroadwayWorld for a feature story documenting her pregnancy journey and performing until she was 34 weeks. “It’s really so wonderful. He’s so great. We’re just so happy.”

“It was very full-circle when the Schmigadoon! cast album came out to listen and dance around in our living room, holding him to it,” she said. “It’s just so cool that this is going to forever be a part of his life. Every second is rewarding. I still can’t believe that he’s real. I pinch myself every day, and I’m just so grateful that I got to have theater and Broadway and Schmigadoon! specifically be a part of the journey.”

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