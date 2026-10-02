 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

The musical parody of the hit hockey show stars Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander' and Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov.'

By:
Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Go backstage at Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, with Jay Armstrong Johnson, Troy Iwata, Ryann Redmond, and more. See exclusive photos from backstage at The Culture Club, where it is currently running through Sunday, November 1. 

The photos also include Ryan Duncan, Dean Cestari, Shelby Acosta, and Sujaya Sunkara.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

An original cast recording dropped in September, also featuring original star Jimin Moon as 'Hollander.'

Photos: Danny Hidalgo

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Troy Iwata, Jay Armstrong Johnson

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Shelby Acosta, Ryann Redmond, Sujaya Sunkara

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Shelby Acosta

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Ryann Redmond

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Ryan Duncan, Dean Cestari, Ryann Redmond

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Jay Armstrong Johnson

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Jay Armstrong Johnson, Troy Iwata

Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Image


Dean Cestari, Ryann Redmond

Buy Tickets to Heated Rivalry

More on this show: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Pride Events in June · 5/28/2026




Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets