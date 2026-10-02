Exclusive: Go Backstage at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
The musical parody of the hit hockey show stars Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander' and Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov.'
Go backstage at Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, with Jay Armstrong Johnson, Troy Iwata, Ryann Redmond, and more. See exclusive photos from backstage at The Culture Club, where it is currently running through Sunday, November 1.
The photos also include Ryan Duncan, Dean Cestari, Shelby Acosta, and Sujaya Sunkara.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"
An original cast recording dropped in September, also featuring original star Jimin Moon as 'Hollander.'
Photos: Danny Hidalgo
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