Students and Parents Protest After Wisconsin Superintendent Blocks High School Production of FLASHDANCE

Students, parents, and community members in Watertown, Wisconsin rallied outside their school district offices this week after the interim superintendent blocked Watertown High School from staging Flashdance as its spring 2027 musical. The news was first reported by WPR.

Between 85 and 100 people gathered ahead of the September 28 school board meeting, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Several students and parents also spoke against the decision during public comment.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that interim superintendent James Feil, who started August 1, told families in a letter that the musical itself is not canceled, but that he had directed the school to choose a different show. Feil found no wrongdoing by choir teacher Ryan Moldenhauer or the principal, both of whom had approved the selection. He told the Watertown Daily Times that he has not seen the 1983 film, which he described as X-rated. The film was rated R.

Students say the planned production was not the movie. They told Channel 3000 that their director had edited the script to make it more school friendly, and theater students told TMJ4 the nightclub theme had been removed.

Moldenhauer has declined to direct the replacement show, and WPR reports that his production team stepped down with him. School board members said the matter is not theirs to vote on, and Feil plans to stand by his decision, per NBC 26.

The dispute follows a May vote in which the school board barred the high school's wind symphony from performing "A Mother of a Revolution!", a piece tied to LGBTQ+ history, at a spring concert.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me