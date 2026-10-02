Cinco Paul Receives ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award

The ASCAP Foundation recognizes musical theater writer Cinco Paul, creator of the two-time Tony Award-winning musical Schmigadoon, with The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award. The award is presented to composers of musical theater who have made a significant contribution to American musical culture.

Paul's Tony-winning achievements include his work as the sole writer of the book, lyrics and musical score for Schmigadoon. He is among a small number of music creators who have written every aspect of a Broadway show, along with ASCAP members Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Jonathan Larson (Rent).

“Cinco Paul is a master storyteller and writer, and no one is more deserving of this award,” said ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams. “The original work, craft and artistry that made Cinco successful in TV and film were destined to be a hit on Broadway. We are honored to support him and the inspired legacy of Richard Rodgers with this award.”

"The Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award honors the exceptional voices defining musical theatre," said Patricia Leonard, Executive Director of The ASCAP Foundation. "We are proud to celebrate Cinco Paul, whose distinguished Broadway debut with Schmigadoon! upholds the legendary artistry and innovative spirit of Richard Rodgers."

The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award was established to honor ASCAP composers and lyricists who make a significant Broadway or off-Broadway debut. Funded by the Estate of Mary Rodgers and the Rodgers Family Foundation, the award continues to give composers the encouragement and inspiration to bring new musicals to the stage. Previous recipients include Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) and David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come From Away).

On Monday, October 5, Carnegie Hall will host “A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart,” an all-star celebration of the timeless music Richard Rodgers created with Lorenz Hart. The program features an extraordinary lineup from Broadway and beyond, including Joshua Boone, Shoshana Bean, Darren Criss, Savion Glover, Ethan Hawke, Patti LuPone, Lizzy McAlpine, Elizabeth Gillies, Michael Feinstein, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Awa Sal Secka and more.

Tickets are on sale through the Carnegie Hall website, at (212) 247-7800 or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Premium concert seating tickets and an exclusive post-concert reception with the artists and special guests is also available on a limited basis.

About Cinco Paul

Cinco Paul is an Emmy and Tony-winning writer best known for his blockbuster family films co-written with Ken Daurio. Their films, which combined have made over $4 billion dollars worldwide, include the first three Despicable Me movies, Horton Hears A Who, The Lorax, and The Secret Life Of Pets, among others.

Paul also co-created and was the showrunner for both seasons of Apple TV's Schmigadoon!, writing all of the songs (earning a Grammy nomination and an Emmy). He then wrote the book, music and lyrics for the stage adaptation currently running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theater, which won the Tony for Best Musical and won him Tonys for Best Book and Best Original Score.

Other recent work includes the Sacha Baron Cohen Netflix movie Ladies First, a new musical TV series at Apple TV, and Sweet Jesus, a new stage musical co-written with Bekah Brunstetter.

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