Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first..

Photos: TEETH Returns Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

TEETH is now playing at New World Stages and we have your first look at the cast in action!

Final Chance to Submit for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

by BWW Awards

Submissions close this week for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! Don't miss your chance to submit nominations through October 31st, 2024.

Meet the Cast of SWEPT AWAY, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Avett Brothers new musical Swept Away is now in previews at the Longacre Theatre. Meet the cast of Swept Away here!. (more...)

Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Meet the Press

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Monday, October 28th, the cast and creative team of GYPSY participated in press interviews at New 42 Studios where the upcoming revival is in its fourth week of rehearsals. See photos of the company here!. (more...)

Cynthia Erivo Says She 'Probably Should've Called Friends' Over WICKED Poster Frustrations

by Joshua Wright

After voicing her frustration over fan-made edits of the Wicked movie poster, Cynthia Erivo clarifies her stance on the controversy, emphasizing her protective feelings toward Elphaba, with Ariana Grande expressing solidarity.. (more...)

Glinda Performers Attend WICKED Screening With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

by Josh Sharpe

Last night, it was a magical affair for Broadway royalty during a private screening of the soon-to-be-released Wicked movie. Cast, crew, and Wicked stars of the stage gathered to watch the film ahead of its November 22 release. . (more...)

Angelina Jolie Casts Doubts on Broadway Future Amid MARIA Role

by Josh Sharpe

Despite playing legendary opera singer Angelina Jolie in an upcoming biopic, The Outsiders producer doesn't think that performing on Broadway is in her future. . (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to WICKED Film: 'It Is So Special'

by Stephi Wild

Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share her thoughts after seeing the upcoming Wicked film. Chenoweth, who starred as Glinda in the original Broadway cast of Wicked, attended a special screening of the film in New York City on October 28. . (more...)

Video: Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, & HADESTOWN Cast Perform Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Josh Sharpe

Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, and the cast of Broadway's Hadestown took the stage on Good Morning America on Monday to perform a medley from the show. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies XANADU With New 'MAGADU' Video

by Michael Major

With just one week until the Presidential election, Randy Rainbow has released his latest musical parody video. A spin on 'Xanadu' by Jeff Lynne, 'MAGADU' takes on Donald Trump, JD Vance, in their supporters in a new video written and performed by Rainbow. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Steve Kazee

Other birthdays on this day include:

Rachelle Rak

Harry Hamlin

Matthew Morrison

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!