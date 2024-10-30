Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/27/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List
Photos: TEETH Returns Off-Broadway
Final Chance to Submit for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet the Cast of SWEPT AWAY, Now In Previews on Broadway
The Avett Brothers new musical Swept Away is now in previews at the Longacre Theatre. Meet the cast of Swept Away here!. (more...)
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Meet the Press
On Monday, October 28th, the cast and creative team of GYPSY participated in press interviews at New 42 Studios where the upcoming revival is in its fourth week of rehearsals. See photos of the company here!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Says She 'Probably Should've Called Friends' Over WICKED Poster Frustrations
After voicing her frustration over fan-made edits of the Wicked movie poster, Cynthia Erivo clarifies her stance on the controversy, emphasizing her protective feelings toward Elphaba, with Ariana Grande expressing solidarity.. (more...)
Glinda Performers Attend WICKED Screening With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
Last night, it was a magical affair for Broadway royalty during a private screening of the soon-to-be-released Wicked movie. Cast, crew, and Wicked stars of the stage gathered to watch the film ahead of its November 22 release. . (more...)
Angelina Jolie Casts Doubts on Broadway Future Amid MARIA Role
Despite playing legendary opera singer Angelina Jolie in an upcoming biopic, The Outsiders producer doesn't think that performing on Broadway is in her future. . (more...)
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to WICKED Film: 'It Is So Special'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share her thoughts after seeing the upcoming Wicked film. Chenoweth, who starred as Glinda in the original Broadway cast of Wicked, attended a special screening of the film in New York City on October 28. . (more...)
Video: Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, & HADESTOWN Cast Perform Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, and the cast of Broadway's Hadestown took the stage on Good Morning America on Monday to perform a medley from the show. Watch the performance now! . (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies XANADU With New 'MAGADU' Video
With just one week until the Presidential election, Randy Rainbow has released his latest musical parody video. A spin on 'Xanadu' by Jeff Lynne, 'MAGADU' takes on Donald Trump, JD Vance, in their supporters in a new video written and performed by Rainbow. Watch the video now!. (more...)
