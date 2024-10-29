Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of GYPSY Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, October 28th, the cast and creative team of GYPSY participated in press interviews at New 42 Studios where the upcoming revival is in its fourth week of rehearsals. Talking about the production was 6-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald joined by Gypsy Director 6-time Tony Award Winner George C. Wolfe and Gypsy choreographer Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, as well as fellow cast members Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, Mylinda Hull, and Kevin Csolak. See photos here!



GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.



GYPSY performances will begin Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson