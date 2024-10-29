Meet the Cast of SWEPT AWAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Stark Sands - Big Brother Stark Sands is a two-time Tony Award nominee, for his performances in Kinky Boots and Journey’s End. Other Broadway credits include & Juliet, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Green Day’s American Idiot. Other theater credits include Swept Away (Berkeley Rep), Twelfth Night (Public Theater–Delacorte), and The Tempest (CSC). He starred in the acclaimed HBO miniseries Generation Kill, as well as Fox’s Minority Report. Some of Stark’s other notable film and television appearances include Stephen Spielberg’s The Post, the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, Clint Eastwood’s Flags of Our Fathers, and the HBO series Six Feet Under and Nip/Tuck. He has won a Grammy Award, a Theatre World Award, and an AEA Bayfield Award.

Wayne Duvall - Captain Wayne Duvall is excited to be reprising his role in Swept Away. On Broadway, Wayne was last seen in1984. Off-Broadway credits include the critically acclaimed The Legend of Georgia McBride and the Encores! productions of Big River and Of Thee I Sing. Regionally, Wayne was seen in Working at The Old Globe as well as originating roles in the world premieres ofBonnie & Clyde and Bright Star. He also starred in The Cake w/ Faith Prince at La Jolla Playhouse and Signature’s production of Pride in the Falls of Autrey Mill w/ Christine Lahti. Some of Wayne’s notable film appearances are O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Lincoln, A Quiet Place 2, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Hunt, Werewolves Within, The Kitchen, Prisoners and Apollo 13. On television, Billions, The Blacklist, Pearson, Fargo, Hell on Wheels, The Leftovers, The District and The Righteous Gemstones.

Adrian Blake Enscoe - Little Brother Adrian Blake Enscoe (he/they) is a Brooklyn based actor/musician best known for starring as Austin Dickinson, opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski, in Apple TV’s Peabody Award-winning series “Dickinson.” He is also known for being one-third of the indie folk band Bandits on the Run, who have toured internationally, written and produced for Netflix and The Moth Radio Hour, and have been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Top Shelf. On the theater side, Adrian originated the role of Little Brother in the world premiere of Swept Away at Berkeley Rep and has starred in several off-Broadway productions, notably Folk Wandering (ART/NY) and Billy & the Killers (HERE). He is currently in the process of developing the stage musical adaptation of the novel What’s Eating Gilbert Grape with the Bandits, longtime musical collaborator Christopher Sears, and Academy Award Nominee Peter Hedges. Instagram: @adrian.blake.enscoe @banditsontherun

Josh Breckenridge - Ensemble Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll (OBC), Come from Away (OBC), The Scottsboro Boys (OBC), The Ritz. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys, Saved. Nat’l Tour: Into The Woods, The Book of Mormon. Reg’l: Old Globe, Ogunquit, Goodspeed, Arena, Huntington, KC Rep, Guthrie, N.C.T, Cape, La Jolla, 5th Ave. TV: “The Morning Show” (Apple Tv+), ”FBI Most Wanted” (CBS),“American Rust” (Showtime), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “FBI” (CBS). Film: Finding Me: Truth. BFA: CCM. Debut album: Monotony. @j.breckenridge.music

Hunter Brown - Ensemble Broadway debut! National Tours: The Sound of Music (Rolf), Fame (Nick). Regional: Swept Away (Arena Stage), The Wedding Singer (Gateway Playhouse), Margaritaville (The Engeman), The Fantasticks (Forestburgh), The Full Monty (Argyle). Check out Hunter’s original music, The Astroband (on all streaming platforms!). Huge thank you to my loving and supportive family, to my amazing Lucy, and to Hudson Artists Agency. Lifelong Avett Brothers Fan! For Mom and Dad @brunterhown

Matt DeAngelis - Ensemble Originally from Boston Massachusetts, Matt grew up on showtunes and Boston sports. Matt studied theatre at both University of Southern Maine and The Boston Conservatory before heading down Rte 95 to NYC in 2004. In June of 2009 Matt got the call to make his Broadway debut in the TONY winning production of HAIR with TONY winner Diane Paulus at the helm. Matt continued with that production “Across the Atlantic Sea” to The West End in the role of “Woof” and then launched the 1st National US Tour of HAIR and was seen back on Broadway in the “Summer of Love” revival of HAIR. Following his time with the hippies, Matt launched the 1st National tour of Green Day’s AMERICAN IDIOT as the “Representative from Jingletown”. Matt’s cross country adventures continued in 2014 with the 1st National Tour of ONCE, where he played “Svec” and 5 instruments. Collectively over the last 5 years Matt is a veteran of almost 2000 performances. Thankfully Matt returned home to Broadway (again with Diane Paulus) in the hit musical WAITRESS, where he has starred opposite TONY winner Jessie Mueller, 2 time Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and 7 time Grammy nominee, and the shows composer, Sara Bareilles. He then toured the country with the WAITRESS National Tour as Earl opposite his real life wife, Christine Dwyer, as Jenna. Upon returning from the road Matt was a part of developing the World Premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at The Atlantic Theatre Company, directed by TONY winner Sam Gold. He also appeared in Orpheus Descending at Theatre for a New Audience. Most recent regional credits include: playing Guy in ONCE at Bucks County Playhouse and the World Premiere of Pure Country at TUTS, starring opposite TONY winner Levi Kreis. On television Matt has made many performance appearances with these multiple shows, including the Macys Thanksgiving Parade. Matt can also be seen on Person of Interest, Madam Secretary, Marvel’s Daredevil, EVIL, For Life, Chicago PD, FBI, and Waitress Movie starring Sara Bareilles. Matt lives with his beautiful wife and fellow performer (and Bostonian) Christine Dwyer, and their Boston Terrier “Chowdah". Matt and Christine also co-own THE WORKING STUDIO, a music theatre and acting studio dedicated to unlocking peoples potential and embracing individuality in the audition process. They have also launched a successful master class series UPGRADE YOUR AUDITION with other top industry professionals to further demystify the auditioning and booking process.

Cameron Johnson - Ensemble Favorite credits include Into the Woods (2022 Broadway revival), Swept Away (Berkeley Repertory Theatre/Arena Stage), Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fyedka, Stage 42), The Golden Bride (Misha, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. While offstage, Cameron enjoys tuning pianos (cjpianotuning). BM Acadia University, MM Manhattan School of Music. For A, W, R, and S.

Brandon Kalm - Ensemble Brandon Kalm has been with Swept Away since its Maiden Voyage and is honored to tie off here at the Longacre. Broadway: Waitress, American Psycho. Off Broadway: Shakespeare in the Park: The Tempest. Tours: American Idiot. Film & TV: NBC’s “The Blacklist,” Z:The Beginning of Everything. Proud Esper Studio Alum. Pace Musical Theater. Love and appreciation to my family, this creative team, cast, crew, Sheri, Bryan and DBA. For my wife, Audrey who is the wind in my sails, my North Star.

Michael J. Mainwaring - Ensemble Broadway Debut! A Maryland native, Michael has spent nearly the last two decades performing on the most reputable stages throughout the DMV. Michael recently made his West coast debut at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Galileo, and his Metropolitan Opera debut in Jeanine Tesori’s new opera Grounded. Michael studies voice with Kristin Halliday and is grateful for her support over the years. To Mom, Dad and Chris; I love you.

Orville Mendoza - Ensemble Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll, Pacific Overtures, Peter and The Starcatcher. Off-Broadway: Plays for the Plague Year, Road Show, Romeo and Juliet, Timon of Athens (all at The Public Theater), Passion, Found, Ivanov, The Seagull, Adrift in Macao (Barrymore Award winner, Drama Desk nomination). Recent Regional Theatre: Swept Away (Arena Stage), Crime & Punishment - A Comedy (Old Globe). National Tours: Small Mouth Sounds, Miss Saigon. www.orvillemendoza.com

Tyrone L. Robinson - Ensemble North Carolina native. Broadway: King Agnarr in Disney’s Frozen, Tours: The Book of Mormon and Mufasa Standby in The Lion King. Television: “New Amsterdam” (Recurring), “The Blacklist,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Lovecraft Country” (HBO), and “Law and Order: SVU.” Favorite Regionals: Dallas Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals (CT), and Arena Stage (Swept Away). This performance is dedicated to my grandfather, Richard Epps, Sr. who was a longshoreman in Coastal Carolina seaports. Love always, G. MFA NYU Tisch. Instagram: @TyroneLRobinson

John Sygar - Ensemble John Sygar is a Helen Hayes Award-nominated actor and musician from Maryland. He is extremely grateful to be making his Broadway debut. Regional Theatre: Swept Away (Arena Stage), Beauty and the Beast, A.D. 16, Once (Olney Theatre Center) Light Years (Signature Theatre). Workshops: A Wrinkle in Time (Arena Stage). John is a member of the Only Make Believe acting company. He is also a member of the band baseball hat. @jsyg

Chase Peacock - Performer Broadway: American Idiot. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man. Favorite credits include: Galileo (Berkeley Rep), High School Musical (1st National/Paper Mill), The Nutty Professor (Ogunquit), Bull Durham (Alliance Theatre), Once (Horizon Theatre). Thanks to the Swept Away team, Carnahan Casting, and Dave. For my wife Maggie and our Arthur. @ChasePeacock

Rico LeBron - Ensemble Rico LeBron, an Atlanta native, is thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: Angel Reapers (Signature Theatre Company), Make Believe (2nd Stage Theater), The Tempest (The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park), God’s Fool (La Mama). Film: Social Animals (Paramount Pictures). Florida State University BM. Many thanks to his family for always supporting and thanks to Broadway Dreams for providing endless opportunities. @ricolebron on Instagram

Robert Pendilla - Performer Broadway credits include: original cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll, original cast of A Beautiful Noise (Swing, Co-Dance Captain, u/s Fred Weintraub, u/s Tommy O’Rourke, u/s Bert Berns, u/s Kieve Diamond), original cast of Kinky Boots (Swing, u/s Richard Bailey), Miss Saigon Revival (Ensemble, u/s Asst. Commissar), Wicked (Ensemble, u/s Boq). National Tour credits: Wicked (Swing, u/s Boq), Mamma Mia! (Pepper), Miss Saigon Revival (Ensemble). Regional credits: Swept Away (Swing), Kinky Boots (Referee Angel), The Heart of Rock and Roll (Ensemble, u/s Fjord, u/s Eli), Flower Drum Song (Ensemble), Aida (Ensemble), Mame (Ensemble), My Fair Lady (Ensemble). Television/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted”, “Blue Bloods”, Chat À Table. Big thank you goes to his husband, Brian, and family, Nati, Mauro and Mario for all of their love and support, and to the entire Whole Artist Management team for making this all happen. Follow Robert on all socials: @RobertPendilla & RobertPendilla.com.

David Rowen - Performer Broadway debut! NYC/Off-Broadway: Carnegie Hall, Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (New Victory). Regional highlights: Galileo (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Ring of Fire (Cincinnati Playhouse), Shout, Sister, Shout! (Ford's Theatre), Diner (Signature Theatre), Measure for Measure (Shakespeare Theatre Company). TV: Fosse/Verdon (FX). David is a Helen Hayes Award nominee and a graduate of James Madison University. He sends love and gratitude to his family, friends, Rochel, the creative team, and all that surrounds us. @davidrowen_

John Michael Finley - Performer Broadway: The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham Standby). Les Misérables 25’th Anniversary (Brujon, Champmathieu, Loud Hailer, u/s Valjean). West End:The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham). National Tour: Les Misérables (Brujon, Champmathieu). Film: I Can Only Imagine, The Battle of Bushy Run, Faith of Angels. Proud CCPA graduate. Love to Elizabeth and Gus. For my mother, Mary Elizabeth Finley, and my brother, SPC James Matthew Finley. Without them, I would not be here.