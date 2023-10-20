Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Play Their Final Performance in SWEENEY TODD in January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performance of the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
See production photos from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny DeVito.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
by In Rehearsals
Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Go inside the rehearsal room!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Jennifer Tepper is back with a new column answering all your burning Broadway questions. Have there ever been two different productions of the same show on Broadway at the same time? Find out here! (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The stars of THE SHARK IS BROKEN got a special surprise at the Golden Theater on Wednesday when the real Richard Dreyfuss came to the show! Check out photos! . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

& JULIET Will Celebrate One Year on Broadway With Fan Activities, Sweepstakes, and More!
by Stephi Wild
& Juliet will commemorate one year on Broadway at the Sondheim Theatre with a week-long celebration. Learn more about the upcoming events here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV
See footage from Harmony's first preview on Broadway! . (more...

Video: Past and Present Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' in Honor of WICKED's 20th Anniversary
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch four Elphabas sing 'Defying Gravity for Wicked's 20th anniversary!. (more...)

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More
by Michael Major
Watch the new trailer video for the filmed capture of Waitress: The Musical! The new movie coming to theaters brings the Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Jerry Orbach

Jerry Orbach's professional career began on the New York stage, both on and off-Broadway, where he created roles such as El Gallo in the original off-Broadway run of The Fantasticks, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Julian Marsh in 42nd Street. Nominated for multiple Tony Awards, Orbach won for his performance as Chuck Baxter in Promises, Promises. Later in his career, Orbach played supporting roles in films such as Prince of the City, Dirty Dancing, Crimes and Misdemeanors, and, as a voice actor, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. He also made frequent guest appearances on television, including a recurring role on Murder, She Wrote as private detective Harry McGraw between 1985 and 1991, and was the voice of Zachary Foxx in The Adventures of the Galaxy Rangers in 1986. He gained worldwide fame for starring as NYPD Detective Lennie Briscoe on the original Law & Order series from 1992 to 2004.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Dan Fogler
Danya Taymor
John Krasinski 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"We taught the world new ways to dream."

- Sunset Boulevard


2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters TonightBroadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters Tonight
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena StagePhotos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On BroadwayPhotos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway

Videos

Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season Video
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARMONY

Recommended For You