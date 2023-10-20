Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Play Their Final Performance in SWEENEY TODD in January
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Jennifer Tepper is back with a new column answering all your burning Broadway questions. Have there ever been two different productions of the same show on Broadway at the same time? Find out here! (more...)
Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The stars of THE SHARK IS BROKEN got a special surprise at the Golden Theater on Wednesday when the real Richard Dreyfuss came to the show! Check out photos! . (more...)
& JULIET Will Celebrate One Year on Broadway With Fan Activities, Sweepstakes, and More!
by Stephi Wild
& Juliet will commemorate one year on Broadway at the Sondheim Theatre with a week-long celebration. Learn more about the upcoming events here!. (more...)
Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV
See footage from Harmony's first preview on Broadway! . (more...)
Video: Past and Present Elphabas Come Together to Sing 'Defying Gravity' in Honor of WICKED's 20th Anniversary
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch four Elphabas sing 'Defying Gravity for Wicked's 20th anniversary!. (more...)
Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More
by Michael Major
Watch the new trailer video for the filmed capture of Waitress: The Musical! The new movie coming to theaters brings the Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. (more...)
Jerry Orbach
Jerry Orbach's professional career began on the New York stage, both on and off-Broadway, where he created roles such as El Gallo in the original off-Broadway run of The Fantasticks, Billy Flynn in Chicago, and Julian Marsh in 42nd Street. Nominated for multiple Tony Awards, Orbach won for his performance as Chuck Baxter in Promises, Promises. Later in his career, Orbach played supporting roles in films such as Prince of the City, Dirty Dancing, Crimes and Misdemeanors, and, as a voice actor, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. He also made frequent guest appearances on television, including a recurring role on Murder, She Wrote as private detective Harry McGraw between 1985 and 1991, and was the voice of Zachary Foxx in The Adventures of the Galaxy Rangers in 1986. He gained worldwide fame for starring as NYPD Detective Lennie Briscoe on the original Law & Order series from 1992 to 2004.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Dan Fogler
Danya Taymor
John Krasinski
