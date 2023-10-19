Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More

Audiences can see the filmed capture of the Broadway musical during a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings in movie theaters, beginning December 7.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

The trailer for the filmed capture of Waitress the Musical has been released! Watch a sneak peek of the filmed Broadway musical below.

﻿Bleecker Street and Fathom Events have teamed up for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings, beginning December 7. Click here to get tickets.

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett. Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021. Waitress was produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick, and the original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Pictures. 

Watch the new trailer here:







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?

This time, the question was: Have there ever been two different productions of the same show on Broadway at the same time?

2
NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events Photo
NEA Survey Shows Fewer People Are Attending Live Performance Events

A new survey conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts has looked into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts participation, including attending theatre productions, movies, visiting museums, and more.

3
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmanns AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer

Baz Luhrmann’s 6-chapter reimagining of his 2008 film Australia, Faraway Downs is an epic adventure that will inspire audiences. The film, told in 6-chapters, stars stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, and Ben Mendelsohn. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Burt Young, Best Known For ROCKY, Dies at 83

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Burt Young has died at age 83. Gerald Tommaso DeLouise, known professionally as Burt Young, is best known for playing Rocky Balboa's brother-in-law and best friend Paulie Pennino in the Rocky film series, which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film MarketBROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film Market
Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In DecemberAretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole KidmanVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole Kidman
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & More

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SIX
HARMONY

Recommended For You