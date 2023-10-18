Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 18th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 18, 2023

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 18, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Tracee Chimo Pallero, Santino Fontana, Morgan Spector and Jason Butler Harner Join Roundabout's FALLEN ANGELS Benefit Reading
by Nicole Rosky
Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a star-studded cast for the special Benefit Reading of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels, directed by Scott Ellis.

Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Discover the latest casting news for JULIET on Broadway as Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, and Makai Hernandez join the talented ensemble. (more...)

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
by Michael Major
The cast of Harmony appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform the title song from the show. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Debut of the Month: From the National Tour to Broadway - Gabe Martínez Discusses His Journey as Santiago in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gabe Martinez is currently making his Broadway debut as Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Get to know this newly-minted Broadway baby!

Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024
by Stephi Wild
The Olivier Award nominated play My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) starring writer and performer Rob Madge, will arrive on Broadway this spring at the Lyceum Theatre. Learn more! (more...)

Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD
by Review Roundups
A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, is now playing in Chicago, through October 29, following a run in New Orleans. Read the reviews! (more...

Workshop Residency for Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe's ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Eugene O’Neill Theater Center hosting a workshop residency for the Tony-nominated musical Almost Famous. (more...

Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London
by Stephi Wild
Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden, Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace, and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson are the first four leading names to be revealed for the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/15/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/15/2023.. (more...

Video: Watch Caissie Levy, Aisha Jackson & More Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
by Michael Major
Good Morning America is continuing their Disney100 celebration with another performance from the stars of Disney on Broadway. See stars from Frozen, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, The Lion King, and Beauty & the Beast perform live! (more...

Hannah Waddingham's HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Musical Special Coming to Apple TV+
by Michael Major
Hannah Waddingham will ring in the holidays by welcoming special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum! Learn more! (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You are here, at the start of a moment, on the edge of the world."

-Come From Away


