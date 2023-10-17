Video: Watch Caissie Levy, Aisha Jackson & More Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA

Good Morning America is continuing their Disney100 celebration with another performance from the stars of Disney on Broadway.

The performance, which aired on GMA3, featured Patty Murin, Kissy Simmons, Ashley Brown, Kara Lindsay, Aisha Jackson and Caissie Levy.

The video kicks off with Murin reprising the role of Anna in Frozen, singing "For the First Time in Forever," followed by Simmons performing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King.

Brown, the original Mary Poppins on Broadway, performed "Spoonful of Sugar" before Newsies alum Lindsay sang "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.

Jackson then sang the title song from Beauty and the Beast before Levy closed out the performance with "Let It Go" from Frozen.

Their appearance follows yesterday's GMA performance featuring cast members from Hercules, The Lion King, Newsies, and Aladdin.

Watch the new performance video here:



