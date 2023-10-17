Video: Watch Caissie Levy, Aisha Jackson & More Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA

Their appearance follows yesterday's GMA performance featuring cast members from Hercules, The Lion King, Newsies, and Aladdin.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 4 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Good Morning America is continuing their Disney100 celebration with another performance from the stars of Disney on Broadway.

The performance, which aired on GMA3, featured Patty Murin, Kissy Simmons, Ashley Brown, Kara Lindsay, Aisha Jackson and Caissie Levy.

The video kicks off with Murin reprising the role of Anna in Frozen, singing "For the First Time in Forever," followed by Simmons performing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King.

Brown, the original Mary Poppins on Broadway, performed "Spoonful of Sugar" before Newsies alum Lindsay sang "You'll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan.

Jackson then sang the title song from Beauty and the Beast before Levy closed out the performance with "Let It Go" from Frozen.

Their appearance follows yesterday's GMA performance featuring cast members from Hercules, The Lion King, Newsies, and Aladdin.

Watch the new performance video here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD Photo
Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, is now playing in Chicago, through October 29, following a run in New Orleans. The musical is aiming to transfer to Broadway, but no information on that run has been announced.

2
Video: The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing Get Up! Photo
Video: The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'

In an all new video, the cast of The Witches sing Get Up! from the new musical rendition of Roald Dahl's classic tale, playing in the Olivier Theatre from 7 November. Check out the video here!

3
Photos: Patrick Page Takes First Bows in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Photo
Photos: Patrick Page Takes First Bows in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, and directed by Simon Godwin, just celebrated opening night at the DR2 Theatre. Check out photos from inside the festivities!

4
Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE TH Photo
Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden, Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace, and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson are the first four leading names to be revealed for the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Joanna Merlin, Original FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Star, Dies at 92Joanna Merlin, Original FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Star, Dies at 92
Awkwafina, Angela Bassett & Jeremy Renner to Narrate National Geographic's Upcoming Natural History SeriesAwkwafina, Angela Bassett & Jeremy Renner to Narrate National Geographic's Upcoming Natural History Series
Chris Stapleton Drops New Song 'It Takes a Woman'Chris Stapleton Drops New Song 'It Takes a Woman'
The Sleeping Souls Share New Single 'Weathering The Storm'The Sleeping Souls Share New Single 'Weathering The Storm'

Videos

The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central DAPHNE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON

Recommended For You