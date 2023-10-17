Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024

Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is headed to Broadway in 2024!

Following sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Olivier Award nominated play starring writer and performer Rob Madge, will arrive on Broadway this spring at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.) for 16 weeks only. Performances will begin on February 27, 2024, with opening night slated for March 12.

Tickets for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) start at $39 and can be purchased now at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200.

This hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person play follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

Rob Madge (they/them) is a theatre maker, writer and actor who began working professionally in theatre at the age of 9, having spent the majority of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room. Select theater credits include Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Macbeth (Gielgud Theatre), Oliver! (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), and Les Misérables (25th Anniversary International Tour and Concert).

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is produced by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.