Workshop Residency for Tom Kitt and Cameron Crowe's ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Public readings of the workshop will take place on Saturday, November 11; Wednesday, November 15; and Saturday, November 18 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will present a developmental residency of Pulitzer, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner Tom Kitt (CAB ‘08, NMTC ‘17) and Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe’s musical Almost Famous, based on the 2000 film for which Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The Tony-nominated musical features a book and lyrics written by Crowe with original music and lyrics by Kitt. Public readings of the workshop will take place on Saturday, November 11; Wednesday, November 15; and Saturday, November 18 at 7pm each night in the O’Neill’s Rufus & Margo Rose Barn Theater (305 Great Neck Road, Waterford, CT).

The musical, like the film, follows 15-year-old William Miller as he embarks on a music-filled journey after being hired by Rolling Stone to go on the road with an up-and-coming rock band. Legendary Joni Mitchell famously proclaimed the musical was “even better than the movie.” Almost Famous played 77 performances at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before closing on January 8, 2023. The Original Broadway Company starred Chris Wood (Vampire Diaries), Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown), Drew Gehling (Little Shop of Horrors), Rob Colletti (Sister Act) and introduced Casey Likes (Back to the Future). Casting for the O’Neill workshop has not been announced.

“Cameron and I are thrilled that the O’Neill is giving us this wonderful opportunity to dive back into the world of Almost Famous. Having previously experienced the magic of the O’Neill, I know that our time there will be inspiring and transformative,” says Kitt, who also serves as a member of the O’Neill’s Board of Trustees. Crowe adds, “Tom and I are excited and grateful to have the O’Neill’s creative haven to further explore the life of our story and songs.”

“I’m incredibly excited to host Tom and Cameron on campus and to provide them with an opportunity to continue fine-tuning this piece. For nearly 60 years the O’Neill has been a place for experimentation and exploration; we take seriously the preparation of artists’ work for future realization, and Almost Famous is no exception. Who says development has to stop once a piece hits the stage - even a Broadway stage,” said Tiffani Gavin, the O’Neill’s Executive Director. 

More information about the O’Neill and how to purchase tickets can be found at Click Here.




