Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway

The company of & Juliet is welcoming new cast members Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Phil Colgan (New York, New York), and Makai Hernandez (A Beautiful Noise) to the hit Broadway show this fall. Phil Colgan began performances on October 7, Andrew Chappelle will begin performances on Tuesday, October 31, and Makai Hernandez will begin performances on Wednesday, November 1 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

As of November 1, the cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.





(Lord Capulet/Sly/Bouncer, u/s Shakespeare, u/s Lance) BROADWAY: Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast), Mamma Mia! TOUR: Hamilton, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. TV: Scotty on the Starz! critically acclaimed series "Blindspotting," Jlo on Showtime’s "Escape at Dannemora," and Rafael on Amazon’s "The Tick." FILM: Fanatic (Outfest, Provincetown, Palm Springs, and Newfest film festivals). He can be heard on the Grammy-winning certified diamond Hamilton original cast recording.



he/him (Crosse, Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) Broadway: Hamilton; New York, New York (Associate Choreographer). Off-Broadway: Only Gold (MCC). Regional: Paper Mill, Fulton, Ogunquit, Geva, Gateway, Maine State, REV, PCLO. Choreographer, dance educator, and NYU Gallatin graduate. Thanks to creatives, casting, Dustin, and Marc. For his incredible family, who lovingly watched every dance he made up to this music 20+ years ago. @philcolgan



(Richard, u/s Romeo, u/s Francois) Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (OBC). NYC workshops: Hearts Beat Loud (MCC), I Know Where I’m Going (LCT), ¡Americano! (Amas/Quixote), Ten Brave Seconds (Asylum NYC). Other favorite productions: A Beautiful Noise (Boston), Proxy Marriage (Goodspeed), A Chorus Line (IRNE nom). Proud NorCal transplant. BFA Boston Conservatory. Love to my DGRW fam! @this.guy.makai

