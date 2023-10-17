Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan & Makai Hernandez Join & JULIET on Broadway

The cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 4 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
& Juliet

The company of & Juliet is welcoming new cast members Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Phil Colgan (New York, New York), and Makai Hernandez (A Beautiful Noise) to the hit Broadway show this fall. Phil Colgan began performances on October 7, Andrew Chappelle will begin performances on Tuesday, October 31, and Makai Hernandez will begin performances on Wednesday, November 1 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

As of November 1, the cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.
 
 


Andrew Chappelle

(Lord Capulet/Sly/Bouncer, u/s Shakespeare, u/s Lance) BROADWAY: Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast), Mamma Mia! TOUR: Hamilton, Priscilla Queen of the Desert. TV: Scotty on the Starz! critically acclaimed series "Blindspotting," Jlo on Showtime’s "Escape at Dannemora," and Rafael on Amazon’s "The Tick." FILM: Fanatic (Outfest, Provincetown, Palm Springs, and Newfest film festivals). He can be heard on the Grammy-winning certified diamond Hamilton original cast recording.
 

Phil Colgan

he/him (Crosse, Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) Broadway: Hamilton; New York, New York (Associate Choreographer). Off-Broadway: Only Gold (MCC). Regional: Paper Mill, Fulton, Ogunquit, Geva, Gateway, Maine State, REV, PCLO. Choreographer, dance educator, and NYU Gallatin graduate. Thanks to creatives, casting, Dustin, and Marc. For his incredible family, who lovingly watched every dance he made up to this music 20+ years ago. @philcolgan
 

Makai Hernandez

(Richard, u/s Romeo, u/s Francois) Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (OBC). NYC workshops: Hearts Beat Loud (MCC), I Know Where I’m Going (LCT), ¡Americano! (Amas/Quixote), Ten Brave Seconds (Asylum NYC). Other favorite productions: A Beautiful Noise (Boston), Proxy Marriage (Goodspeed), A Chorus Line (IRNE nom). Proud NorCal transplant. BFA Boston Conservatory. Love to my DGRW fam! @this.guy.makai
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway Photo
Photos: Joey Fatone Visits & JULIET on Broadway

Check out photos of Joey Fatone visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

2
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration

Watch the incredible collaboration between & JULIET and SESAME STREET in this video release. See how these two iconic shows come together for a special performance that is sure to delight fans of all ages.

3
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin Photo
Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin

This is the part where Ariana Grande and  Max Martin stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to check out & Juliet! The 'Break Free' and 'Problem' singer (both songs featured in the show) posed with the company on stage after the show and you can check out photos here.

4
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET Photo
Photo: Elliot Page and Peppermint Visit & JULIET

Check out a photo of Elliot Page and Peppermint visiting & Juliet on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You

Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in LondonAudra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17th, 2023
Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAINReview Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN
Photos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County PlayhousePhotos: First Look At Frankie Grande And More In THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Bucks County Playhouse

Videos

Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE LION KING
CHICAGO

Recommended For You