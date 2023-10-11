Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 11, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, October 11

The Refuge Plays opens at the Laura Pels Theater Thursday, October 12

Gutenberg! The Musical opens on Broadway Friday, October 13

I Need That begins previews on Broadway

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

by Bruce Glikas

Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along is officially open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre! Check out photos of the VIP guests arriving on the show's opening night red carpet here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

Read the reviews for the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which officially opens tonight, following Sunday night's opening celebration!. (more...)

Billy Porter, Michael Urie, Joaquina Kalukango & More Join New York City Center 30th Encores! Series

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get the latest news on the star-studded cast joining the New York City Center 30th Encores! Series, including Billy Porter, Michael Urie, Joaquina Kalukango, and more. Find out all the details here.. (more...)

Video: Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD

Sweeney Todd on Broadway dance captains Samantha Pollino and Taeler Cyrus are teaching Ben choreography from the show's iconic opening number, "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd". Learn the moves here!

Full Cast Set For the 2023-24 Tour of MY FAIR LADY

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming 2023-24 tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Find out who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shucked will embark on a North American tour in the fall of 2024. Learn ore about the tour and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Jordan Fisher Will Take Over as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Jordan Fisher, who most recently starred as 'Anthony' in the current revival of Sweeney Todd, will take over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway.. (more...)

Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Nicole Rosky

Curious how Sarah Brightman will fare in the iconic role of Norma Desmond? Check out three Sunset Boulevard tracks from Brightman's previously released albums.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/23

Check out all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/8/2023.

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More

by Michael Major

HBO has debuted the trailer for the second season of The Gilded Age, featuring the series' star-studded cast of Broadway stars. Get a first look at Season 2 here!(more...)

Jane Krakowski

JANE KRAKOWSKI is an award-winning triple threat actress most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning 30 Rock. She was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She can currently be seen on Apple’s hit series Dickinson, hosting FOX’s reboot of the classic game show Name That Tune, and also as The Countess on Apple’s musical series Schmigadoon.



Other iconic performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the multi-Award-winning Ally McBeal, her Critics’ Choice winning, Emmy nominated Jacqueline White in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series and film, Miss Shields in FOX’s A Christmas Story LIVE as well as guest stars on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Simpsons, American Dad, Drunk History, Younger and even Sesame Street. In 2016, Jane starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company’s production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination).



She earned a 2003 Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees as well as Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl’s 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.



In 2012 Krakowski released her solo debut album, “The Laziest Gal in Town,” a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein’s at Loews Regency. In 2012, she performed a one- woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC’s legendary Town Hall Theater.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Judy Kaye

Stephen Spinella

Matt Bomer

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!