Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BOULEVARD will premiere in Melbourne in May 2024 at the Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House in August. Making her global debut in the role, musical theatre and international recording superstar Sarah Brightman will star as Norma Desmond in what marks her first theatrical role in more than three decades.

"I am so delighted to be returning to Australia after many years, and to be marking my return to the stage in a musical after so long, it is only fitting for it to be with such an exquisite production as SUNSET BOULEVARD. I have always admired Andrew’s work on this musical and I very much look forward to exploring the incredible score and also the iconic character of Norma Desmond. Mr. DeMille, I’m Ready for My Close Up!", said Sarah Brightman.

Curious how she will fare in the iconic role? Below, check out three Sunset Boulevard tracks from Brightman's previously released albums:

"The Perfect Year":

"Surrender":

"Too Much Love to Care":