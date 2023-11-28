Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Exclusive: The Cast of HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah with Carols For A Cure
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
by Michael Major
Broadway veterans Darren Criss (Saint Peter), Jeremy Jordan (Lucifer Morningstar), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Carmilla Carmine), Patina Miller (Sera), and Jessica Vosk (Lute) will join Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez and more in the series.. (more...)
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More
by Michael Major
The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.. (more...)
Baz Luhrmann Can 'Absolutely' See MOULIN ROUGE! Film Adaptation of Stage Musical
by Michael Major
Baz Luhrmann has revealed that he has 'absolutely' thought about bringing Moulin Rouge! back to the big screen for a film adaptation of the stage musical. The original movie starred Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent, and more.. (more...)
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats
by Cara Joy David
As his Here Lies Love played its last week of performances on Broadway, producer Hal Luftig scored a significant victory in court. The Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York recommended confirming the reorganization plan for Hal Luftig Company, Inc.. (more...)
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway Bows
by Stephi Wild
Here Lies Love played its final Broadway performance yesterday, November 26, 2023, after 33 previews and 149 regular performances at the Broadway Theatre. Check out video of the cast taking their final bows here!. (more...)
Video: International Cast Members of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' to Honor Turner's Birthday
by Stephi Wild
Sunday 26 November would have marked Tina Turner’s 84th birthday. To honour her, stars from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and accompanist Marco Gerace have recorded a special acoustic version of Simply the Best. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
by Stephi Wild
Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!. (more...)
