Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 28th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet: Tuesday, November 28

Appropriate begins previews on Broadway Thursday, November 30

The company of Prayer for the French Republic meets the press

Spain opens at Second Stage

The Jerusalem Syndrome opens at York Theatre Company

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

by A.A. Cristi

Betty Boop is currently making her musical theatre debut in BOOP! The Musical, a colorful new tuner from director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell. Go inside the hidden history of this animation icon! . (more...)

Exclusive: The Cast of HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah with Carols For A Cure

by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. The cast of Harmony came to record a traditional Chanukah Song titled MA’OZ TZUR with a new arrangement by Daniel Z. Miller and under the Musical Direction of Peter Leigh-Nilsen.

Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

by Michael Major

Broadway veterans Darren Criss (Saint Peter), Jeremy Jordan (Lucifer Morningstar), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Carmilla Carmine), Patina Miller (Sera), and Jessica Vosk (Lute) will join Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez and more in the series.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More

by Michael Major

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.. (more...)

Baz Luhrmann Can 'Absolutely' See MOULIN ROUGE! Film Adaptation of Stage Musical

by Michael Major

Baz Luhrmann has revealed that he has 'absolutely' thought about bringing Moulin Rouge! back to the big screen for a film adaptation of the stage musical. The original movie starred Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent, and more.. (more...)

& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Bankruptcy Court Recommends Approving Hal Luftig Company Reorg Plan, With Caveats

by Cara Joy David

As his Here Lies Love played its last week of performances on Broadway, producer Hal Luftig scored a significant victory in court. The Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York recommended confirming the reorganization plan for Hal Luftig Company, Inc.. (more...)

Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway Bows

by Stephi Wild

Here Lies Love played its final Broadway performance yesterday, November 26, 2023, after 33 previews and 149 regular performances at the Broadway Theatre. Check out video of the cast taking their final bows here!. (more...)

Video: International Cast Members of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' to Honor Turner's Birthday

by Stephi Wild

Sunday 26 November would have marked Tina Turner’s 84th birthday. To honour her, stars from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and accompanist Marco Gerace have recorded a special acoustic version of Simply the Best. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

by Stephi Wild

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

