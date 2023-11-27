Baz Luhrmann Can 'Absolutely' See MOULIN ROUGE! Film Adaptation of Stage Musical

Baz Luhrmann has revealed that he has "absolutely" thought about bringing Moulin Rouge! back to the big screen for a film adaptation of the stage musical.

"The thought has crossed my mind. I think we'll see that. The preposterous conceit about Moulin Rouge! is that the poet opens his mouth and contemporary music that we love comes out of it. So I can see, in 20 years, you recaliberating it again with new music again. I can see it absolutely being a filmed version of this version."

Moulin Rouge! is based on Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film of the same name, released by 20th Century Studios. The original movie starred Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent, and more.

The film and musical are set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th century. The musical relates the story of Christian, a young composer, who falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, who is the star of the Moulin Rouge.

"I think because of that conceit, when musicals work, they go forever," he continued while doing press for the London production of the musical. "They're so hard to make but as we're speaking, somewhere in the world there's a production of The Sound of Music and as we're speaking, in many places in the world, there's a production of Moulin Rouge."

Following the musical's Tony-winning Broadway debut in 2019, Moulin Rouge! is currently touring the US and playing in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre. It can also currently be seen in in Melbourne and Cologne. It made its Asian premiere in Seoul and was seen in Tokyo over the summer.

