Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

The performance also included clips of the cast of Disney On Ice, and a solo from Jimmy Award winner Lauren Marchand.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show.

A choir of students who took part in the United States of Frozen contest performed the movie's iconic song, "Let It Go." The performance also included clips of the cast of Disney On Ice, and a solo from Jimmy Award winner Lauren Marchand.

Check out the video below!

About United States of Frozen

The nationwide competition called out to high schools to be the first in their state to produce Frozen in their local communities. Applicants were asked to describe their unique vision of Frozen and how they will use the theme "Love is an Open Door" as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs. Winners will receive production performance rights and script and score materials along with support from the partner organizations.

51 winners were announced last year, after an extraordinary response from high schools across the US.

About Frozen

Frozen is a 2013 American animated musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen", the film depicts a princess who sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

The film features the voices of Kristen BellIdina MenzelJonathan GroffJosh Gad, and Santino Fontana. Christophe Beck was hired to compose the film's orchestral score, while Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote the songs. 

Frozen was later turned into a stage musical, which had a tryout at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in August 2017 and premiered on Broadway in March 2018 at the St. James Theatre. International productions followed, including a West End production, which opened in September 2021. Several other international productions were, or still are, underway, as well as a North American tour.






