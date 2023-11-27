Video: International Cast Members of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' to Honor Turner's Birthday

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Sunday 26 November would have marked Tina Turner’s 84th birthday. To honour her, stars from TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Elesha Paul Moses & Karis Anderson (London), Aisata Blackman (Stuttgart, Germany), Ari Groover & Parris Lewis (North American Tour), Ruva Ngwenya (Sydney, Australia) and accompanist Marco Gerace have recorded a special acoustic version of Simply the Best. 

Check out the video below!

The TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL family take a moment to remember Tina’s warmth, charisma and strength.  We will also be forever thankful for her close involvement with our show; her openness, her joy and of course her incredible moves! Happy Birthday Tina!

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL recently extended its run at Aldwych Theatre, London, to 14 September 2024. The show is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, choreographed by Anthony van Laast and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show currently stars Karis Anderson and Elesha Paul Moses sharing the role of Tina and Okezie Morro as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Vanessa Dumatey as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina’s Grandmother, GG, Earl Gregory as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam, Jairus McClanahan as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill and Carole Stennett as Tina’s mother Zelma.






