Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, November 24
Review Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER Opens On Broadway Starring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard
Meet the Cast of GYPSY, Now Previews On Broadway
Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay & Lizzy McAlpine Will Lead FLOYD COLLINS
De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD
by Stephi Wild
The full company has been announced for the new musical Redwood, coming to Broadway in 2025, led by Idina Menzel. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)
RAGTIME Reunion Concert Stream Canceled at PBS for Second Time
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld has learned that the PBS stream of the Ragtime reunion concert, which was scheduled for November 29, has been canceled for the second time.. (more...)
DEATH BECOMES HER Extends Run Ahead of Tonight's Opening Night
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of tonight's opening night for Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, the production has announced a new block of tickets on sale. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date
by Stephi Wild
The Big Gay Jamboree will play its final performance off-Broadway next month. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets for its final weeks here!. (more...)
Video: John Kander Joins CABARET Cast to Celebrate 58th Anniversary of Original Broadway Production
by Stephi Wild
Last night, legendary Broadway composer John Kander and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre celebrated the 58th anniversary of the original Broadway production. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Fought to Keep Her MOANA Character Alive in Sequel
by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she pushed for Disney to include her Moana character in the sequel, even when they were considering more grim endings for her character. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Auli'i Cravalho
Other birthdays on this date include:
Richard Kind
Scarlett Johansson
Mark Ruffalo
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Sing out, Louise!"
- Gypsy
Videos