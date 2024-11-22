Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, November 24

Yellow Face closes on Broadway

McNeal closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER Opens On Broadway Starring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

by A.A. Cristi

DEATH BECOMES HER comes to life on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in a production starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams. Did the critics fall under the spell of Broadway's most glamourous new musical? Find out below!

Meet the Cast of GYPSY, Now Previews On Broadway

by Stephi Wild

GYPSY back on Broadway, starring Audra McDonald! The production begins previews at Broadway’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre. Meet the cast of GYPSY here!. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan, Jason Gotay & Lizzy McAlpine Will Lead FLOYD COLLINS

by Nicole Rosky

Lincoln Center Theater has found it's cast for the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS, a musical with book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau and direction by Tina Landau. Check out who will join Jeremy Jordan as the title character.. (more...)

De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD

by Stephi Wild

The full company has been announced for the new musical Redwood, coming to Broadway in 2025, led by Idina Menzel. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)

RAGTIME Reunion Concert Stream Canceled at PBS for Second Time

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld has learned that the PBS stream of the Ragtime reunion concert, which was scheduled for November 29, has been canceled for the second time.. (more...)

DEATH BECOMES HER Extends Run Ahead of Tonight's Opening Night

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of tonight's opening night for Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, the production has announced a new block of tickets on sale. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)

THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

by Stephi Wild

The Big Gay Jamboree will play its final performance off-Broadway next month. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets for its final weeks here!. (more...)

Video: John Kander Joins CABARET Cast to Celebrate 58th Anniversary of Original Broadway Production

by Stephi Wild

Last night, legendary Broadway composer John Kander and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre celebrated the 58th anniversary of the original Broadway production. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Fought to Keep Her MOANA Character Alive in Sequel

by Josh Sharpe

On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nicole Scherzinger revealed that she pushed for Disney to include her Moana character in the sequel, even when they were considering more grim endings for her character. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Auli'i Cravalho

Other birthdays on this date include:

Richard Kind

Scarlett Johansson

Mark Ruffalo

