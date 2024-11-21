Video: Nicole Scherzinger Fought to Keep Her MOANA Character Alive in Sequel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nicole Scherzinger really did not want her Moana character to end up like Bambi's mother. The Sunset Blvd actress voiced the role of Moana's mother Sina in Disney's animated hit, but wasn't sure if she would be able to return to the part for the new sequel.

On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scherzinger admits that she pushed to keep the character alive, even when Disney was considering other possibilities. "They had Moana's mom Sina, and then they killed her off. They brought her back, they killed her off. I was like 'Listen, I need to be a part of this!' she recalled. Ultimately, Disney decided to keep the character in Moana 2, which opens in theaters on November 27.

"I'm proud to be of Hawaiian descent so it's an honor to be a part of this beautiful cast and this film," Scherzinger added. "Disney did their research and it really represents our Polynesian people."

In addition to Moana 2, Scherzinger is currently starring in the Broadway production of Sunset Blvd. and has received rave reviews for her performance.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office.