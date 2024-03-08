Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, March 8

The Who's Tommy begins previews on Broadway

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Broadway Transfer Confirmed; Production Begins Casting

by A.A. Cristi

New York City is about to get turned Upside Down according to a new Equity casting notice seeking actors and stage managers for a Broadway transfer of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the West End stage show based on the popular Netflix series.

Photos: Go Inside the 13 Benefit Concert with Andrew Barth Feldman and More

by Nicole Rosky

On Sunday night, a bunch of adults got to play teenager again when Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions presented 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. See photos from the event!

Aaron Tveit Will Make Cafe Carlyle Debut This June

by Nicole Rosky

Tony winner Aaron Tveit is set to enchant audiences with his debut residency at the iconic Café Carlyle from June 18 to 29. We have all the details on his upcoming shows!. (more...)

Patrick Page Will Bring ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Around the Country This Fall

by Stephi Wild

Patrick Page will bring his one-man show, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, around the country this fall!. (more...)

Ricky Rojas Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, Plus New Tickets Released

by Stephi Wild

Original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, March 26 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Plus a new block of tickets will be released.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for UNCLE VANYA with Steve Carell, Alison Pill & More

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as the full cast and creative team, including Steve Carell, Alison Pill and more tell us all about what this Uncle Vanya will bring to Broadway audiences.. (more...)

Video: SPAMALOT Star Jonathan Bennett Spills the Tea on Making His Broadway Debut in the Hit Revival

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the first episode in the brand new season three featuring with the extremely talented, charming and hilarious Jonathan Bennett who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Sir Robin' in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, at the St. James Theatre.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!