Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 08, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, March 8
The Who's Tommy begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Broadway Transfer Confirmed; Production Begins Casting
by A.A. Cristi
New York City is about to get turned Upside Down according to a new Equity casting notice seeking actors and stage managers for a Broadway transfer of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the West End stage show based on the popular Netflix series.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Review Roundup: DOUBT Returns To Broadway Starring Liev Schreiber and Amy Ryan
by Review Roundups
The first Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable opens tonight at the Todd Haimes Theatre. This modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a brand new production directed by Scott Ellis. Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Photos: Go Inside the 13 Benefit Concert with Andrew Barth Feldman and More
by Nicole Rosky
On Sunday night, a bunch of adults got to play teenager again when Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions presented 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. See photos from the event!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Aaron Tveit Will Make Cafe Carlyle Debut This June
by Nicole Rosky
Tony winner Aaron Tveit is set to enchant audiences with his debut residency at the iconic Café Carlyle from June 18 to 29. We have all the details on his upcoming shows!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Patrick Page Will Bring ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Around the Country This Fall
by Stephi Wild
Patrick Page will bring his one-man show, All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, around the country this fall!. (more...

Ricky Rojas Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE!, Plus New Tickets Released
by Stephi Wild
Original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, March 26 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Plus a new block of tickets will be released.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for UNCLE VANYA with Steve Carell, Alison Pill & More
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as the full cast and creative team, including Steve Carell, Alison Pill and more tell us all about what this Uncle Vanya will bring to Broadway audiences.. (more...

Video: SPAMALOT Star Jonathan Bennett Spills the Tea on Making His Broadway Debut in the Hit Revival
by Survival Jobs
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the first episode in the brand new season three featuring with the extremely talented, charming and hilarious Jonathan Bennett who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Sir Robin' in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, at the St. James Theatre. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 8, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Look I made a hat,
where there never was a hat."

- Sunday in the Park with George


Videos