Photos: Go Inside the 13 Benefit Concert with Andrew Barth Feldman and More

On Sunday night, a bunch of adults got to play teenager again when Andrew Barth Feldman, Lawrence Woodmere Academy, and Zneefrock Productions presented 13: The Musical as a benefit concert for the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center. The night raised over $30,000 that will be donated towards the arts program at LWA.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

The cast included Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan, Kuhoo Verma as Patrice, Krysta Rodriguez as Lucy, Ryan J. Haddad as Archie, Antonio Cipriano as Brett, Veronica Stewart- Frommer as Charlotte, Sam Primack as Malcolm, Alyssa Wray as Cassie, Gían Pérez as Eddie, Sophia James as Molly, Frankie Rodriguez as Richie, Joe Serafini as Simon, and Alex Wyse as The Rabbi.

Check out photos from inside the concert below!