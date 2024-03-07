Aaron Tveit Will Make Cafe Carlyle Debut This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aaron is moving uptown! Tony winner Aaron Tveit is set to enchant audiences with his debut residency at the iconic Café Carlyle from June 18 to 29, 2024.

Renowned for his Tony Award-winning performance as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and his current starring role as Sweeney Todd, Tveit has consistently captivated audiences with his versatility on stage. His impressive resume includes originating roles such as Frank Abagnale in "Catch Me If You Can" and Gabe in "Next to Normal," for which he received the Helen Hayes Award, a Lucille Lortel nomination, and The Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award.

Tveit's stage presence extends beyond Broadway, with notable performances in productions such as "Assassins" in the West End, "Rent" at the Hollywood Bowl, and "Company" at Barrington Stage. His television credits are equally impressive, featuring leading roles in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!," FOX's "Grease: Live," USA's "Graceland," and CBS's "Braindead." Fans also remember him as Tripp Van der Bilt in the original "Gossip Girl" on The CW.

In film, Tveit has left an indelible mark, starring as Enjolras in the Oscar-winning adaptation of "Les Misérables" and delivering memorable performances in movies such as "Out of Blue," "Created Equal," "Undrafted," "Better Off Single," "Big Sky," and "Howl."

Beyond his achievements on the big and small screens, Tveit has delighted audiences across the country with his solo concerts at renowned venues like Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook, The Belasco (L.A.), and the Barns at Wolf Trap D.C.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan’s sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City.