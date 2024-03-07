Video: SPAMALOT Star Jonathan Bennett Spills the Tea on Making His Broadway Debut in the Hit Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the first episode in the brand new season three featuring with the extremely talented, charming and hilarious Jonathan Bennett who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Sir Robin' in the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, at the St. James Theatre. Jonathan shares where he was when he found out he booked his first Broadway show, how the Broadway community has embraced him as he transitioned back to theatre from film and television, and why Spamalot is a must see show before its limited engagement ends on April 7!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Mean Girls: Movie or Musical”, Jonathan shares what survival job he was working when he found out he booked ‘Aaron Samuels’ in “Mean Girls” back in 2004 and advice for anyone feeling uninspired during their creative journeys.

Episode 81 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing how excited they are to be back recording new episodes after an extended hiatus and all about their season three launch party at the gorgeous restaurant BEA in Midtown Manhattan this past weekend! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.