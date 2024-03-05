Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 5, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, March 5

The cast of Uncle Vanya on Broadway meets the press

The cast of Hell's Kitchen meets the press

Wednesday, March 6

The cast of Mary Jane on Broadway meets the press

Thursday, March 7

Doubt opens on Broadway

Friday, March 8

The Who's Tommy begins previews on Broadway

Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams Join Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Musical

by Stephi Wild

Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams are joining the cast of the pre-Broadway run of Death Becomes Her the Musical in Chicago! Fun new videos were posted on the show's social media pages, featuring the new cast members with the previously announced Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. Check out the videos here!. (more...)

Do Theater Influencers Have a Huge Influence on Ticket Buyers?

by Cara Joy David

Industry Editor Cara Joy David explores whether social media influencers are influencing the buying habits of theatregoers.

John Lithgow Will Lead Play About the Antisemitism of Author Roald Dahl

by Stephi Wild

John Lithgow will lead the world premiere of a new play about the antisemitism of author Roald Dahl. Giant, written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hynter, will premiere in London at the Royal Court Theatre this September.. (more...)

Horrific AI-Generated Character From WONKA Immersive Experience To Be Adapted For Film

by Joshua Wright

In a chilling twist on a recent viral internet meme, Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures has announced they are adapting the now infamous Willy Wonka Immersive Experience into an upcoming horror film, The Unknown.. (more...)

NYTW Responds to Playwright's Demands for Public Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

by Sidney Paterra

In December 2023, playwright Victor I. Cazares went to social media to explain that they would stop taking their HIV medication until off Broadway theatre institution New York Theatre Workshop, where they began working in 2020 as the Tow playwright in residence, publicly calls for a cease-fire in Gaza. The theatre has just issued a response to their demands.. (more...)

Jewish Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman Asked Not To Leave London Theatre Due To Safety Concerns

by Joshua Wright

Although security has been increased at London's Criterion Theatre, The Merchant of Venice star Tracy-Ann Oberman was still asked not to leave the venue following a performance due to pro-Palestine rallies, the actress has revealed.. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel Celebrates Ten Years of 'Adele Dazeem' With Birthday Tribute

by Stephi Wild

Idina Menzel is commemorating an iconic moment in her career, one that went on to be a viral internet moment and meme for ten years running.. (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Sets Paramount+ Streaming Premiere Date

by Michael Major

The Mean Girls movie musical will begin streaming on Paramount+. After several weeks at the top of the box office, the film made $100 million globally. You can also buy or rent on the film on all digital platforms, like Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. Find out how you can watch the film starring Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, and more!. (more...)

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Jennifer Ashley Tepper is the author of BroadwayWorld's Broadway Deep Dive column. producer of the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love In Hate Nation. She is also the Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein's/54 Below, and the author of The Untold Stories of Broadway book series. She is the creator of The Jonathan Larson Project and historian consultant on the film version of tick, tick...BOOM! Tepper is the recipient of the 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. On Broadway, Tepper has worked on shows in directing, producing, and marketing capacities, including [title of show], The Performers, the 2011 revival of Godspell, and the 2013 revival of Macbeth. She has also worked at off-Broadway and regional theaters, including Second Stage Theatre, Ars Nova, The York Theatre, Weston Playhouse, and Goodspeed. Other credits include projects, shows, and educational initiatives with The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, The Producing Office, PBS, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, TEDx Broadway, The Dramatists Guild, Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, the New York Public Library, The Actors Fund, New York City Center, the Broadway Green Alliance, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and New York University.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Penn

Elaine Paige

Alain Boublil



See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!