John Lithgow Will Lead Play About the Antisemitism of Author Roald Dahl

John Lithgow will lead the world premiere of a new play about the antisemitism of author Roald Dahl. Giant, written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hynter, will premiere in London at the Royal Court Theatre this September.

Giant follows Dahl in the summer of 1983, when his book The Witches is about to hit the shelves. However, a controversey is stirring surrounding his recent antisemitic article. Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Mark Rosenblatt’s debut play explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric.

This play comes after several of Dahl's books received edits and rewrites to remove inappropriate language just last year. In February 2023, Puffin Books altered or removed hundreds of words in the author's books, a process that took three years. Changes included negative references to race, skin color, ethnicity, gender, disabilities, and more.

Several of Roald Dahl's books have also been adapted for the stage in the past, including, most notably, Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as The Witches, James and the Giant Peach, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Mark Rosenblatt said: ‘Giant is my first play. When I was tearing my hair out writing it at my kitchen table, I never for a second imagined it would premiere on this landmark stage, and with this calibre of cast and creative team. It's completely surreal and thrilling to have it programmed as part of David Byrne's first season. I really hope Giant gives Royal Court audiences an uncomfortably funny, urgent and provocative night in the theatre.’​

John Lithgow said: ‘I'm thrilled to be performing at The Royal Court where I've seen so much great work, stretching all the way back to the late 1960's. There's no better place to unveil Mark Rosenblatt's stunning new play.’

​Elliot Levey said: 'What an honour to be making my Royal Court debut playing a man so central to its history. Tom Maschler is in the marrow of the Royal Court. It was his second home. John Osbourne, Arnold Wesker, George Devine, Tony Richardson - all the gang in those early heady days - owed something of their careers to Tom. Rosenblatt's new play couldn't be more timely, brilliant and revelatory - it packs a punch. I'm thrilled to be coming along for the ride. Maschler and the old gang would be proud of this one.'​

Performances of Giant will run Friday 20 September - Saturday 16 November 2024 at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. Learn more about the Royal Court Theatre's full season here.